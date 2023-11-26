Neville instantly declares Garnacho overhead goal for Man Utd better than Rooney’s and explains why

Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring for Manchester United against Everton on Sunday with the best overhead kick goal Gary Neville has ever seen.

In just the third minute of the Sunday evening kick-off at a hostile Goodison Park, Garnacho fired Man Utd in front with a remarkable overhead kick, for which he had to move away from goal to connect with.

After getting there in time to meet Diogo Dalot’s cross, Garnacho then thundered the ball home acrobatically, sending it into the opposite corner and beyond the reach of Jordan Pickford.

Commentating for Sky Sports, former Man Utd defender Neville claimed Garnacho’s goal surpasses the one Wayne Rooney famously scored against Manchester City as the best overhead kick he has witnessed.

Neville said: “He can’t believe it, Garnacho. I can’t believe it.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been in a stadium where I’ve seen an overhead kick as good as that – and I was there the day that Rooney scored his in the Manchester derby.

“That was unbelievable, what we’ve just seen. This atmosphere has been silenced somewhat.

“He steps back, two or three short shuffled steps, wow. That is a magical, magical goal.

“I think we’ll see that a few times.”

Neville added: “You knew what he was trying to do and as he went up in the air, you’re thinking, oh no, here we go.

“And then he was moving away from goal, which made it even harder.

“That’s one of the best you’ll see.”

WHAT A GOAL ALEJANDRO GARNACHO!!!! 🤯🤯🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/L9h1inY5rT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 26, 2023

Neville explains what made Garnacho goal special

After it had sunk in, Neville emphasised that he has never seen a better overhead kick – in person or otherwise.

On the replay, he said: “We have to see it again.

“It’s those few steps that he has to move away from goal there.

“I said it’s the best one I’ve ever seen live, I think it’s the best overhead kick I’ve ever seen. That’s a debate started!”

As well as Rooney’s, another famous overhead kick it betters in Neville’s mind is Dimitar Berbatov’s against Liverpool.

Neville concluded: “I remember both of those two, they were brilliant goals, but that’s far better than, I think, both of them.

“The fact that he has to move away from goal to go and fetch it and then gets everything right.”

It was actually Garnacho’s first league goal of the season in his 11th appearance.

