Neville, Keane butt heads over on fire Prem forward Man Utd ‘should never have let go’

Former Manchester United teammates Gary Neville and Roy Keane have clashed over whether their old club should have sold striker Danny Welbeck back in the day.

Brighton forward Welbeck made 142 appearances for the Red Devils after coming through the club’s academy and was a part of the last United team to win the title under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. However, the former England international decided to leave in 2014 after growing frustrated with his lack of game-time and joined Arsenal in a deal worth £16million.

Welbeck struggled to make his mark at The Emirates though and was released in 2019 after scoring 32 times in 126 appearances for the Gunners. Another lacklustre season at Watford followed before Welbeck joined Brighton in 2020 where he has enjoyed four superb campaigns, chipping in with crucial goals while impressing with his all-round play.

Despite turning 34 next month, Welbeck is arguably in the best form of his career, having scored four goals in seven Premier League games this season.

By contrast, United are languishing down in 14th in the table and have only scored five games in their seven outings so far.

And, reflecting on Welbeck’s impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign, Keane joked on Stick to Football with Sky Bet: “Could he go back to United maybe?”

Neville replied: “He’s in better form than any of the United front players, by far. Danny Welbeck, to be fair, should never have been let go at United.”

Keane, however, was having none of it as he made his own feelings clear on Welbeck’s exit a decade ago, adding: “Oh, I don’t know about that Gary, we can’t keep saying that about players just because he left.”

Neville then responded: “Roy, if you’ve got a squad of 24, 23, and you want to keep five or six strikers, he’s got to be one of those. You’ve got to keep him.”

Before Keane stated: “Sometimes a player leaves and has a really good career, it doesn’t mean to say they were good enough for Manchester United.”

Rooney, Ferdinand rave over ‘wonderful’ Welbeck

Welbeck’s former United team-mate Wayne Rooney was also on the show and is still clearly an admirer of the forward’s qualities.

“I think one of his biggest strengths was winning the ball back high up the pitch,” Rooney said. “He was aggressive, you’d go and press and he’d win it back high up the pitch.

“His touch was good and we had a real good connection. He was bright, he was clever with the ball, he was good to play with, he was quick.”

Welbeck helped Brighton beat United earlier in the season and after the clash on the south coast, former United centre-back Rio Ferdinand also expressed his shock at his departure from Old Trafford.

Ferdinand said: “Nothing surprises me with Danny Welbeck. I watched him as a young kid at Manchester United and he was a wonderful player.

“I couldn’t believe it when United agreed to let him go because I thought he had so much value, not only as a player but just around the place as well as a former academy player.

“I think he’s someone who players who have played against him respect more than some fans who don’t quite realise how difficult he is to play against. He’s a great professional too.”

IN FOCUS – Welbeck showing up big-money Man Utd pair

Welbeck’s Premier League stats so far this season are in stark contrast to those of Manchester United frontline strikers Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

Danny Welbeck Prem stats this season v Zirkzee, Hojlund

United spent more than £100m combined on the duo, with Hojlund arriving from Atalanta in 2023 and Zirkzee from Bologna last summer.

The latter has so far been the preferred starter at No.9 for United this season but both have struggled to justify their transfer fees.

Thankfully for them, time is still on their side, with Zirkzee only 23 and Hojlund even younger at 21.

Welbeck, meanwhile, has scored 30 times for Brighton in 133 appearances in all competitions, while also laying on nine assists.

The fact that he is arguably getting better late in his career really does prove the old adage that age is just a number.

