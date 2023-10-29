Neville slams ’embarrassing’ Man Utd star and goes in on Ten Hag’s side for ‘shambles’ performance

Gary Neville was not impressed with Antony’s antics in the second half as Manchester United slumped to a disappointing 3-0 defeat against their local rivals.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Man City in the first half and things only got worse for Erik ten Hag’s men in the second half.

Antony was introduced as a late second-half substitute and it didn’t take long until he was dragged into the drama. The Brazilian winger lashed out at Jeremy Doku and was perhaps fortunate to escape a red card.

“Ridiculous and embarrassing from Antony. I’d just send him off,” Neville told Sky Sports. “United have gone missing in the second half.”

Ten Hag’s side only managed to produce three shots in the second half, with only one of those efforts being on target. In contrast, Man City had 14 shots in the second half alone.

Neville continued his rant after the game and claimed that Ten Hag’s side had been ‘obliterated’ by Man City in the second half.

“The only claim that Man Utd may have is that the penalty in the first half was maybe a little bit soft, and they may think that’s cost them the game.

“But the second half was all to play for. The first half was half a contest, the second wasn’t a contest at all. Erik ten Hag’s men have been obliterated.

“I didn’t think the substitutions were great, but I have to say the performance of the players in the second half after they went 2-0 down – they lost their discipline in the last 20 minutes. A shambles.”

READ MORE: Gary Neville claims major Man Utd signing is ‘lacking polish’ as redemption evades Rasmus Hojlund

Roy Keane delivers damning verdict

Keane also delivered a damming verdict after the match as he claimed that Guardiola’s side weren’t at their best, despite being so dominant.

“Man City weren’t even at their best, it was the same as the FA Cup final last season,” Keane explained. “They’re just toying with United now. It was almost embarrassing for the players.

“They were short in every aspect of the game technically, tactically and worryingly even physically. United were so off it.

“Credit to Man City though, they’re an outstanding team. United… where do you start and where do you finish? It’s a long way back for this team.”

Man Utd will now look to bounce back in midweek as they face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup before returning to Premeir League action next weekend to face Fulham.

READ MORE: Sir Jim Ratcliffe to unlock ‘super expensive’ Man Utd signing after double Fabrizio Romano confirmation