Gary Neville has told Manchester United the “big difference” that new boys Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo can make at the club after both were on the scoresheet when they beat Brighton.

Cunha opened the scoring for United in the 24th minute, his first goal for the club. His first touch perfectly set him to curl the ball into the corner of the net.

After Casemiro had doubled United’s lead, Mbeumo then scored a similar goal to Cunha’s, another good first touch, followed by a couple more to get in a shooting position, but he placed his shot in the near post, rather than going across the keeper.

After a nervy few minutes late on, with Brighton moving back within touching distance at 3-2, Mbeumo rifled one into the back of the net for his second and United’s fourth of the day, the game finishing 4-2.

On commentary, Neville suggested Cunha and Mbeumo have a big part to play in United’s progress.

He suggested both men are reaching their level with United, stating: “they always seem to be involved in United’s best attacking moments.”

“If they can find a way to click it will make a big difference.”

That difference is already being made, with United now on a three-game win streak – the first time manager Ruben Amorim has achieved that with United.

Neville added at the end of the game: “It’s been a good day for Mbeumo. A good day for [Ruben Amorim] in the end. Mbeumo and Cunha a really good day for them.”

DON’T MISS: 🔴 How Man Utd’s line-up has changed in Ruben Amorim’s first 50 games after £166.3m overhaul

Cunha and Mbeumo’s stats in victory

Per SofaScore, Cunha and Mbeumo were the highest-rated players on the pitch against Brighton. The former was given an 8.8 rating and the latter a 9.8.

Mbeumo had the most shots on target in the game, with three, and Cunha was just behind on two. The former also hit the woodwork once.

Mbeumo’s pass accuracy was 89 per cent while Cunha’s was 88 per cent.

Four out of five of Mbeumo’s dribbles were successful, and two out of Cunha’s three were.

Indeed, when good things happened for United, the two summer signings were at the centre.

Man Utd round-up: Baleba teases United

Prior to the game, with United target Carlos Baleba playing for Brighton, he decided to tease fans by posting an Instagram story stating: ‘coming to Old Trafford’ which was quickly deleted.

However, insider Dean Jones feels Baleba is no longer United’s No 1 midfield target, with Adam Wharton more attainable.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes reportedly has a £57million clause for clubs outside the Premier League.

And with United prioritising other midfielders, Tottenham is seen as the most likely destination for former Amorim disciple Morten Hjulmand.

Which new Man Utd signing will have most impact?