Neville throws Ten Hag future at Man Utd into major doubt after ‘sobering day’ filled with ‘terrible errors’

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has urged club chiefs at Old Trafford to look into the future of Erik ten Hag after his side suffered a dreadful home defeat at the hands of rivals Liverpool.

Man Utd were beaten 3-0 at home in a game which demonstrated clear contrasts between Ten Hag and his compatriot Arne Slot. While Ten Hag still does not have a recognisable style, despite taking charge of Man Utd in the summer of 2022, Slot is already starting to make a big impact on Liverpool and has got off to a brilliant start on Merseyside.

The warning signs were there for Man Utd straight away, as Trent Alexander-Arnold had a goal ruled out in just the sixth minute.

Liverpool took the lead half an hour later when Casemiro gave away possession cheaply, which allowed Ryan Gravenberch and Mo Salah to pounce. Salah clipped the ball to the back post and Dominik Szoboszlai left it for Luis Diaz, who headed home.

Diaz doubled Liverpool’s advantage shortly before half time to continue his excellent start to the campaign. A combination of both Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister won the ball from a sorry Casemiro, and Salah then turned provider once again.

He played in Diaz and the Colombian caught Andre Onana out with a sweeping right-footed effort into the near corner.

After the break, Joshua Zirkzee forced Alisson into a smart diving save, but it was Liverpool who scored next to put the game firmly out of Man Utd’s hands.

This time it was Kobbie Mainoo who – uncharacteristically – lost the ball as Mac Allister swooped in. Szoboszlai raced towards the box before playing in Salah, and the Egyptian ace made no mistake with his low drive.

Man Utd latest: Gary Neville seriously concerned – yet again

Zirkzee had a number of opportunities for Man Utd but could not convert as Ten Hag’s men failed to mount an unlikely comeback.

The loss leaves Man Utd 14th in the Premier League with just three points from three games, while Liverpool are second and have a 100 per cent winning record in the league, alongside Manchester City.

During the game, Neville said it was getting ‘messy’ for Man Utd as they were being torn apart by Liverpool.

At full time, the pundit predicted the Man Utd hierarchy will be forced into a big rethink about Ten Hag and which manager is right for the club.

“Manchester United made terrible errors in possession, Casemiro in the first half, Kobbie Mainoo in the second. Liverpool pounced all over them Jurgen Klopp-style, winning the ball high up the pitch and then being devastating and precise,” he said on Sky Sports.

“Mo Salah in particular with those two passes in the first half for Diaz, and the finishes were fantastic.

“The next goal was always going to be important in the second half, Man Utd didn’t get it, Liverpool did. They fully deserved their victory today.

“It was a sobering day for Erik ten Hag, a sobering day for United’s players and for the new ownership sat in the stands en masse looking at it and thinking, ‘are we on the right path here?’

“That’s the question that they’ll have to ask in the next few months.”

