Gary Neville has told Ruben Amorim to make wholesale changes at Manchester United this summer, with the pundit seriously concerned over one issue in the first team.

Man Utd drew 1-1 with Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday. Arsenal dominated possession but it was actually United who had the more clear-cut chances and a slightly higher xG.

Mikel Merino and Leandro Trossard both sent shots wide before Bruno Fernandes stepped up to give United the lead.

The Portugal star showed why he is United’s main man as he brilliantly sent a 25-yard free-kick over the wall and into the top corner in first-half stoppage time.

Noussair Mazraoui came extremely close to doubling the home side’s advantage, only to see his close-range effort pushed onto the post by the excellent David Raya.

Joshua Zirkzee had a cheeky backheel saved by Raya too before Declan Rice sent a sweeping right-footed strike in off the post to drag Arsenal level.

There was time for one more magnificent save from Raya, as he blocked a Fernandes strike and reacted quickly to push away the rebound.

The result leaves United 14th in the Premier League table with 34 points, while Arsenal are 15 points behind leaders Liverpool – with a game in hand – and seemingly have no chance of winning the title.

It is a good result for United, though it is clear that this is not the way head coach Amorim wants to play. Arsenal had 68 per cent possession as United were once again forced to sit in and counter during a big game.

On Sky Sports, former United captain Neville told Amorim he needs to vastly improve the squad at Old Trafford as it is miles behind what the club’s supporters will expect.

Neville also expressed serious concern with the lack of place in the team.

“I think they’ll back him. I think that they’ll back him in the summer, they’ll give him money and [the] chance to alter this squad,” the pundit said.

“He is positive, he’s got nothing to lose by being positive. Managers over the years have tried to defend players here and not call them out.

“You talk about what we say here in this studio but he delivered the harshest line on this squad, he said they’re the worst team in Manchester United’s history.

“I think it genuinely could be, it’s a really poor squad. Obviously it’s been expensively recruited over the last few years but it needs ripping up.

READ MORE 🔴⚫⚪ Man Utd told £40m striker they’re in talks to sign will flop at Old Trafford

Gary Neville stunned by ‘lack of pace’

“The lack of pace in midfield and attack, and in wing-back areas, is unbelievable. You’ve got [Joshua] Zirkzee, [Alejandro] Garnacho and [Christian] Eriksen, Casemiro and Fernandes in midfield who aren’t the quickest, and you’ve got two full-backs at wing-back who can’t create up top.

“His attacking options to score goals are absolutely none. [Rasmus] Hojlund, he’s living off less than scraps.”

Neville continued: “The only manager in the last 10 years who’s been able to play on the front foot successfully is [Louis] Van Gaal. The rest of the them have come in with fantastic ambition to be a front-foot team, a pressing team but they’ve ended up at the back of their own box.

“Amorim, [Erik] ten Hag, Ole [Gunner Solskjaer], [Jose] Mourinho, [David] Moyes always ended up back at the edge of their own box. That has got to change.

“You can do it sometimes, but you have to have the ability also to sustain attacks in the final third, like Arsenal have done. That’s when you are a really good team.”

Man Utd news: Ten Hag’s plan revealed; six exits in the works

Meanwhile, former United coach Benni McCarthy has opened up on how long Ten Hag intended on staying at the club.

He claims the sacked Dutchman had hoped to spend 10 years at United to fix all their issues and get them back in the mix for the biggest honours.

In order to fund the plethora of signings that Neville and Amorim want, United will need to offload numerous players this summer.

Jadon Sancho, Eriksen and Antony are among six players who will depart Old Trafford.

POLL: Is Amorim any better than Ten Hag?