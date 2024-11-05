Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has explained how Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho can get on the right side of new manager Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd sacked Erik ten Hag following the controversial 2-1 defeat to West Ham United and have quickly swooped to make Amorim his replacement. The Red Devils have paid Sporting a total package of €11million (£9.2m / $12m), which matches Amorim’s release clause and also includes extra compensation for his backroom staff.

The 39-year-old has penned a contract with United that runs until June 2027 and is due to start work at Carrington on November 11, during the upcoming international break.

Amorim has a big job on his hands as United are lacking an identity and a clear style of play. The coach will need to turn results around quickly, too, as United sit 13th in the Premier League and 21st out of 36 teams in the Europa League standings.

During the 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday, wingers Rashford and Garnacho caused frustration among fans, pundits and their fellow players by failing to track back on several occasions.

Neville thinks they need to be more like their counterparts from Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool if they are to remain as key players under Amorim.

“I’m not gonna dig Rashford and Garnacho out, but I am, because they’re two players who have come through the ranks. I think that comes with some credit – you’re an academy player and you get a level of buy-in from the fans because of that, there is an enthusiasm towards them,” the pundit said on The Gary Neville Podcast.

“They’ve been in the team now, Rashford for a good few years and Garnacho a couple of years or so, but when I watch [Bukayo] Saka, [Leandro] Trossard and [Gabriel] Martinelli [for Arsenal], I watch Bernardo Silva and [Phil] Foden for City or I watch players at Liverpool. I watch them all scurrying back, harassing and doubling up with real intent.

“I’ve just watched [Malo] Gusto run forward there on that far side during the first half and couldn’t believe how much space he gets. The first ethic is that you have to work hard.”

‘This is an average United team’ – Roy Keane

Roy Keane, meanwhile, has sent Amorim a warning after being left ‘bored’ by their dull performance against Chelsea.

When asked what United’s new boss will be thinking about the display, Keane said: “He should have signed a longer contract. There’s a long way back for this team.

“I know a manager will come in, you hope he’ll get more out of this group, but this is an average United team. All the stats back it up.

“You don’t know what you’re going to get with them. They could have won the game but you’re also thinking there’s a good chance they’re going to lose it. It’s hit and miss.

“It’s not good. I hate using the word… boring seems a bit strong. The lack of conviction in the chances. They seemed to be getting more chances when the game was open.

“But really disappointed, it was so flat. The fans must be disappointed. From the manager’s point of view, this team, they’re way off getting back in the top four and competing.”

Man Utd news: Van Nistelrooy opens up, previous Amorim rejections

Meanwhile, United interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has spoken about his plans amid speculation Amorim might push him out of Old Trafford.

“Before I came to United I was looking to manage, no doubt about that. When United came in with this opportunity, for me, it was a fantastic opportunity,” he said.

“I wanted to be here and I put that [management ambitions] aside. For me, that was a deliberate decision to come here and help out. I just want to stay and do the same thing and, for me, that’s my focus for the moment.”

United are not the first English club to have looked at Amorim. West Ham United held talks with the Portuguese in April, while Liverpool identified him as a possible successor for Jurgen Klopp.

As per the Portuguese press, West Ham and Saudi club Al-Nassr previously agreed to match Amorim’s exit clause at Sporting.

But the tactician could not agree on a contract with West Ham, while he quickly snubbed Al-Nassr as he did not want to leave the top level in Europe.

