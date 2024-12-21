Liverpool face a major new danger over their hopes of keeping Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield after a strong new report from Spain claimed Barcelona were now planning a substantial offer for his services to blow both the Reds and Real Madrid out the water – though two problems do stand in the LaLiga giants’ way.

Alexander-Arnold is widely recognised as one of the world’s best right-backs having won seven major honours while at Liverpool and having helped himself to an astonishing 103 goal contributions (19 goals and 84 assists) in that time. But with his deal expiring at the end of the current season, the Reds are in growing danger of losing one of their main assets on a painful free transfer in 2025.

For a long time, the main danger to their hopes of tying their vice-captain down to a new deal has come from Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants making clear their admiration for the player and having made it apparent they are keen to bring him to the Bernabeu when his deal at Anfield expires.

However, new reports from Spain claim Barcelona are now strongly ready to throw their hat into the ring and are readying a ‘firm’ proposal to his representatives over a possible free transfer to the Nou Camp instead.

And ElNacional.cat describes Barca’s interest as ‘serious’, with president Joan Laporta believing they have a strong chance of winning the race for his signature next month and with the 33-times capped England man ‘seduced’ by the possibility of moving to Catalonia.

It’s claimed discussions have been held over how Barcelona can finance such a deal and with coach Hansi Flick convinced he would be the perfect fit to enhance their line-up next season.

Such a move would be devastating for Liverpool, but also seriously damage Real Madrid, who as recently as Friday were described as ‘confident’ of winning the race for Alexander-Arnold’s signature.

Two problems in Barcelona’s way and why Alexander-Arnold gives them hope

The article claims that Alexander-Arnold has already made clear that, were he to make any move overseas, he would want guarantees over his starting place in the first team and that would be true of either Real or Barcelona were he to make the move there.

And why his path into the Real Madrid side looks relatively plain sailing, he would face the small issue of Jules Kounde at Barcelona, with the French star having nailed down the right-back position in recent times.

However, the former Sevilla star does see himself predominantly as a centre-half first and foremost so it’s claimed that Flick could sacrifice the France international international were he to land Alexander-Arnold.

The other potential hurdle blocking Barcelona would be the financial side of things – something that has been like a noose around the LaLiga giants’ neck for some time.

However, it is understood they could finance such a deal given that any potential move would be on a free transfer and added to the fact that, while they do plan to offer him a very attractive salary to make the move, they can finance that by offloading other high earners such as Frenkie de Jong – who the club are open to selling in January after he fell down their pecking order – to make room for the Liverpool star.

Flick’s side are top of LaLiga this season with 12 wins from 18 games so far, though are locked in a three-way title battle with Atletico Madrid – level on points and with a game in hand – and Real Madrid, just a point further back and with a game more to play themselves.

Furthermore, historical comments made by the Reds’ vice-captain would suggest he has more of an affinity to Barcelona than he does Real Madrid.

“I’d say my favourite other team would be Barca,” he told GQ in 2020.

“I feel as though they’ve got kind of the same values and beliefs as Liverpool, they like to bring players through the academy. I grew up watching Messi and that special Barcelona team, with Iniesta, Xavi, Henry, Eto’o.”

Liverpool transfer news: Top right-back ruled out; Barcelona talent linked

Were Alexander-Arnold to leave, Liverpool would, of course, be left with a gaping hole in their defence to fill and, shrewdly, the Reds have been scouting several quality options to replace their vice-captain were the nightmare scenario of a free transfer move play out.

However, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg earlier this week, Arne Slot has now ruled OUT a move for talented Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong.

That’s because the Reds boss would seek a more defence-minded replacement and with a top Chelsea star seemingly now heading Liverpool’s four-man list of potential replacements for Alexander-Arnold.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have themselves also been linked with a move for brilliant young Barcelona midfielder Gavi, with Slot said to be convinced by his qualities and with a firm belief the Spanish giants could be willing to discuss a possible deal for the 20-year-old.

A move for the 2022 Golden Boy winner would certainly cushion the blow of losing Alexander-Arnold to the Spanish giants.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could reportedly hold a meeting to find out if they could beat rivals Manchester United to the blockbuster transfer of a wantaway Bayern Munich man.

