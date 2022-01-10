A new Sevilla bid is expected to be lodged for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial at any moment, but Newcastle are waiting in the wings if a deal falls through, per multiple reports.

The future of Anthony Martial has been a key talking point at Old Trafford since the January window opened. Martial’s agent confirmed his client wished to seek a new challenge in December. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick confirmed an exit could be sanctioned – but only on terms agreeable to Manchester United.

The two clubs that have shown the greatest interest in the 26-year-old are Sevilla and Newcastle.

Sevilla are firmly entrenched in the top four mix in La Liga and harbour faint hopes of hauling in table-toppers Real Madrid.

Adding Martial to their ranks would give their forward line a jolt. As such, the Spanish side reportedly lodged a loan offer in the early stages of the window. However, United quickly rebuffed the approach.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano shed light on the situation, claiming Sevilla are struggling to muster up the finances to complete a deal.

Romano stated ‘Sevilla can’t pay’ Martial’s salary in full as well a loan fee. If a move to Seville is to go through, compromises must be made on one end.

Now, InsideFutbol (citing journalist Ekrem Konur) report a new bid will soon be made. The journalist wrote ‘Sevilla FC will make a new offer for Anthony Martial to the Manchester United team’.

Details beyond that statement were thin on the ground, and if Sevilla’s latest offer is again rejected, Newcastle are waiting in the wings.

Newcastle desperation could benefit Man Utd

Sky Sports reported the Magpies are now ‘desperately trying to sign a striker before Saturday’s relegation crunch at home to Watford.’

Callum Wilson is sidelined for around two months with a calf injury, meaning their interest in Martial could be ramped up this week.

Convincing the Frenchman to move to St. James’ Park may be a difficult task for Newcastle’s hierarchy, however. The InsideFutbol report noted joining Sevilla is Martial’s preference.

As such, Newcastle are casting their net far and wide. Sky stated Dominic Solanke, Patrick Schick, Chris Wood, Divock Origi and Sardar Azmoun are also on their radar.

