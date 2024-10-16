Manchester United have decided how much they want to sell expensive flop Antony for, with a report revealing that the winger could first leave Old Trafford on an initial loan.

According to the Daily Mail, Man Utd hope to pick up around £40million (€47.8m / $52m) when selling Antony next summer. It has previously been suggested that the Brazilian could be on the move for just £25m (€29.9m / $32.5m), but it now seems the Red Devils are not ready to take that much of a financial hit.

Nevertheless, letting Antony leave for £40m will demonstrate just how much Man Utd overpaid for him in the summer of 2022.

During Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time in charge of the Red Devils, recruitment chiefs at the club valued Antony at £25m. But when Erik ten Hag came in as Man Utd’s new manager, he insisted that they pay whatever money necessary to strike an agreement with Ajax.

This saw Man Utd pay an initial £82m for Antony, potentially rising to an incredible £86m (up to €102.7m / $111.9m).

But the 24-year-old has failed miserably in justifying that colossal price tag, with the Mail claiming that Man Utd want to loan him out in January so that he can start playing regularly again.

This could in turn increase Antony’s value ahead of a potential summer move to end his Old Trafford nightmare.

Three clubs eyeing Man Utd flop

On Monday, it emerged that Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are the main Premier League clubs looking to give Antony another chance.

Further afield, Antony’s former club Ajax are interested in re-signing him. Heading back to Ajax could be appealing for the wide man as he knows he has the ability to shine there.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Man Utd are indeed hoping to offload Antony this winter. Sources have also told our transfer insider Fraser Gillan just how badly Man Utd chiefs view the Antony deal.

Man Utd’s new INEOS team believe the £82-86m spent on Antony makes the transfer one of the worst deals in the club’s entire 146-year history.

Antony has managed just 12 goals and five assists in 86 appearances for Man Utd across all competitions.

Man Utd round-up: Bayern rumour, Zidane meeting

Meanwhile, reports in Germany state that Man Utd are keen on making Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies their new left-back.

With under-fire boss Ten Hag rarely able to use either Luke Shaw or Tyrell Malacia, Man Utd officials have identified Davies as a top-class solution to this problem.

Man Utd hope they can sign the Canadian for free as it is looking increasingly unlikely that he will extend his contract with Bayern.

However, Man Utd are aware that it will take a huge effort to overtake Real Madrid in this transfer chase, as Davies is eager to join the La Liga titans.

Elsewhere, Man Utd director Jean-Claude Blanc has reportedly held talks with Zinedine Zidane about replacing Ten Hag and becoming the club’s next manager.

Zidane has previously voiced concerns about managing in England, though Blanc believes he can use Man Utd’s stunning legacy to get the French icon to change his mind.

Thomas Tuchel had been Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s No 1 pick to replace Ten Hag, but he has instead agreed to become the next England manager from January 1.

Ten Hag escaped the sack over the international break. However, poor results against the likes of Brentford, Fenerbahce and West Ham United will surely see Ratcliffe swing the axe.