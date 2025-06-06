Manchester United are reportedly preparing a revised bid for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo after their opening offer of £55million was rejected, while it’s also claimed that an eventual ‘compromise’ over a deal will get it over the line.

The Bees are currently pushing for more than £60m for their talismanic attacker, with United’s initial offer of £45m plus £10m in bonuses coming up short for a player who is keen on a switch to Old Trafford.

Man Utd are looking to transform a frontline that was woefully short on goals domestically during the 2024/25 season, scoring only 44 in the Premier League – a figure that was the second-lowest of any non-relegated side.

Mbeumo himself notched almost half of United’s tally, with 20 league goals to his name and is being heavily tipped to join Matheus Cunha in an explosive new forward line for Ruben Amorim next season.

The Red Devils are ready to so spend big under Sim Ratcliffe despite missing out on the £100m windfall that winning the Europa League would have brought them, with the Daily Mail stating that a new Mbeumo offer is now in the works.

They state that the likely sale of players like Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho would represent pure Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) profit, and could allow them to spend more heavily in the window.

There is no mention of the amount United are ready to offer next, although it will almost certainly need to hit that £60m mark at the very least.

Mbeumo is also reported to want his wages to increase five-fold if he moves to Old Trafford, which would see him become one of their top earners with a salary of £250,000 per week.

A matter of when and not if as Man Utd close on Mbeumo

Meanwhile, Football Insider reports that United and Brentford will almost certainly reach a compromise over a fee that will allow Mbeumo to seal his move to Manchester.

Transfer expert Pete O’Rourke reported: “I’m sure there’ll be a compromise met somewhere in the middle, probably, to get this deal done. Brentford, are reluctantly willing to let Mbeumo go.

“Obviously, no deal has been agreed as yet, but United have made that first offer, which is a bit below Brentford’s valuation of the player, £45million plus £10m in add-ons.

“I think Brentford will be looking closer, probably to the £60m-£65m mark for Mbeumo. But yeah, look, there’s a willingness from Man United to get this deal done, and Mbeumo wants to move to United, so I still fully expect the move to go through.”

A new forward line consisting of Mbeumo and Cunha would certainly be one to get United fans out of their seats again, especially with Bruno Fernandes pulling the strings behind them after the Red Devils skipper turned down advances from the Saudi Pro League to remain in Manchester.

