Fabrizio Romano has cut through the speculation to reveal the final decision that has been made on Manchester United signing Ederson.

Man Utd agreed a €45m package with Atalanta for the transfer of Ederson more than six weeks ago. Personal terms with the Brazilian were quickly ironed out.

United’s plan this summer is to sign three new midfielders, and it appeared Ederson would be arrival number one.

The aim was to have Ederson undergo a medical at the beginning of July, though his late inclusion into Brazil’s World Cup squad threw a spanner in the works.

Man Utd thus conducted a remote medical in the USA, though planned to have Ederson undergo a second, more thorough medical, in England after his World Cup adventures came to a close.

With Brazil bounced out by Norway in the Round of 16, Ederson flew to England earlier this week and underwent the second medical.

However, speculation began to swirl all was not right, with Man Utd heavily linked with pulling the plug on this deal.

Man Utd sources are briefing the media that the deal is not completely off, and that a final decision is still to be made.

However, transfer guru Romano has revealed what’s actually happening, with Man Utd already formally notifying Atalanta the move is OFF.

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Man Utd call Ederson transfer off – Fabrizio Romano

“Now we can say that Atalanta received a formal communication about the Ederson deal being off,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel.

“So Ederson to Man Utd is NOT happening. The communication has reached Atalanta today, the message coming from Atalanta is very clear.

“The message coming from Atalanta is they got a communication that the deal for Ederson is off, it’s not happening.

“But Atalanta also insist that according to them, Ederson is 100 per cent fit, ready to play football, as he was with Brazil at the World Cup.

“Atalanta are now more than happy to welcome Ederson back, to have the player at the club. One year left on his contract, so that’s a point.

“But at the same time, Atalanta are convinced Ederson is fit, ready to play football, and doesn’t have any big medical or physical problem.

“On the other side, Man Utd wanted to do extra medical checks on the player and they decided after several sessions of medical tests that Ederson’s transfer has to be called off.

“So the Ederson transfer is not happening.”

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