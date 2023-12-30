New Man Utd exit accelerates as Ratcliffe sets asking price that could come back to bite

Amid a plethora of potential exits, Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell a promising young player who is wanted by a reigning European league champion.

Man Utd have been tipped to sell a host of players in the January transfer window as new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to streamline the squad and raise funds for some top-class signings. Man Utd have already reached an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt for the loan exit of midfield outcast Donny van de Beek, and Frankfurt have the option to make that deal permanent in the summer.

Jadon Sancho, who has not played for Man Utd since August after a falling out with manager Erik ten Hag, would be delighted to leave Old Trafford and start afresh elsewhere. Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are both known to be interested in the winger.

Striker Anthony Martial is expected to be sold this winter to make room for Stuttgart goal machine Serhou Guirassy. Martial’s contract expires at the end of the season, so January represents the last time Man Utd can make any money back on the flop.

There is also growing speculation that centre-back Raphael Varane will leave Man Utd next month. The Frenchman has become frustrated that Ten Hag prefers to use Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans ahead of him, and Bayern Munich recently moved into ‘pole position’ for his capture.

But it is not just big-name stars who look set to leave Man Utd in the very near future. On Thursday, it emerged that Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, also known as Alvaro Fernandez, is a target for Portuguese giants Benfica.

READ MORE: Man Utd embarrassingly told they ‘misspelled’ star’s name in transfer talks, with top-class upgrade suggested

Portuguese newspaper O Jogo have now provided an update on the 20-year-old left-back. They reveal that Benfica hope Fernandez can follow in the footsteps of another left-back, Alejandro Grimaldo.

Benfica signed Grimaldo in a cut-price deal from Barcelona B in January 2016 and he went on to make over 300 appearances for them, helping the club to win plenty of trophies. And Benfica chiefs think Fernandez can be a similar type of signing, arriving as a young player with great potential before forcing his way into the starting eleven.

Man Utd preparing to sell starlet

The report states that Man Utd are gradually warming to the idea of Fernandez’s permanent exit. Ratcliffe has even set his price tag at a lowly €7m (£6m). This may be a risky strategy as the Spain U21 international has the potential to shine for Benfica and eventually be worth far more than that sum.

Benfica, who won last season’s Primeira Liga title and are top of the league again this term, will have to convince a second club on Fernandez’s signing, however. That is because he is halfway through a season-long loan spell at Spanish outfit Granada.

Meanwhile, Man Utd could miss out on a top target as Premier League rivals Tottenham have reportedly struck an agreement for him first.