New exit route opens up for Sancho, as Man Utd stars cite Ronaldo in peaceful resolution attempt

A new exit route aside from Borussia Dortmund and Juventus has opened up for Jadon Sancho, and a failed attempt to resolve the situation by Manchester United stars that referenced Cristiano Ronaldo has come to light.

It’s becoming increasingly clear with each passing week that Sancho and Man Utd are set to part ways in January. The Mirror claimed United have ‘officially’ put the 23-year-old up for sale. ESPN stated United are open to both a permanent sale or loan, though the latter is the likelier outcome.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed the two hurdles that must be overcome before a return to Borussia Dortmund can take shape.

The German giant have publicly denied they’re interested in re-signing Sancho, though various outlets all suggest that is simply a case of not wanting to show their hand.

Sancho remains frozen out at Old Trafford on the back of his public spat with Erik ten Hag. Sky Sports claimed senior members of United’s squad had intervened and called upon Sancho to apologise to his manager.

However, the Evening Standard stated that neither party is willing to back down. A January exit now looks likely and Juventus and Dortmund have both contacted Sancho’s camp, according to the Standard.

But per a fresh update from Sky Sports, a new exit route to Turkey has opened up.

Sancho interest grows; Ten Hag brushes off probe

Sky don’t specify which or how many Turkish sides are interested in Sancho. However, common sense would dictate it’s one of the country’s big three – Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Besiktas.

Whatever the case, Sky add a short-term loan – running until the end of the 2023/24 season – is on the cards.

That’s not the ideal outcome for Man Utd, though would at least remove a problem player temporarily from Manchester.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday, Ten Hag was in no mood to elaborate on Sancho.

“I’ve said everything there is to be said about it,” said the Dutchman.

Sky stated that aside from the Turkey link, clubs in Serie A and the Bundesliga are also making enquiries into Sancho’s ‘physical shape’ and ‘financial expectations’.

Sancho is understood to earn around £300,000-a-week at Old Trafford. United will no doubt be expected to subsidise a large portion of the salary in any loan agreement.

Given other outlets have put Dortmund and Juventus in the frame, it stands to reason they are the two clubs Sky were referring to.

Man Utd stars point to Cristiano Ronaldo

Elsewhere, the report sheds new light on the attempted intervention by Man Utd players.

It’s revealed part of the attempt to bring a peaceful resolution to the saga was imploring Sancho to apologise to his manager.

Their method of convincing Sancho to do so included pointing out even the great Cristiano Ronaldo ‘apologised when he overstepped the mark under Ten Hag’.

However, that last-ditch appeal did not bear fruit and Sancho remains entrenched in his view he has nothing to apologise for.

The saga all began when Sancho was omitted from the matchday squad to face Arsenal on September 3. Ten Hag pointed to a lack of application in training as the reason why.

The player quickly hit back on social media, effectively branding his manager a liar and claiming he was being scapegoated.

