Man Utd have surged into the position of favourites to sign Harry Kane next summer after Man City ditched their pursuit in favour of landing Erling Haaland, claims a report.

Pep Guardiola’s side saw multiple bids to sign Harry Kane knocked back last summer. The Tottenham striker was seen as the ideal long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero and his ability to bring others into play would’ve meshed well with City’s myriad of attackers.

Yet Spurs supremo Daniel Levy stood firm, ensuring Kane stayed put in north London for now.

The January window came and went without any concrete news linking Man City with Kane once again. That suggested the club have closed the door to Kane once and for all, and German publication Bild are now of that opinion.

They state (via Sport Witness) that Man City’s interest in Kane has ‘cooled’. Instead, they are now targeting Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian marksman has generated a truly frightening goals ratio since moving to Germany. At the time of writing, Haaland has plundered 80 goals in 79 matches across all competitions in black and yellow.

Erling Haaland and Harry Kane trending in opposite directions

In contrast, Kane is enduring his worst season since becoming Spurs’ main man up top in 2014/15. He has just seven league goals in 23 outings this season, though his brace against Man City last week suggested there is plenty left in the tank yet.

Haaland will be available for around £63m in the summer per his release clause. The Daily Mirror recently claimed five teams are actively pursuing Haaland, but only Man City from the Premier League.

Bild state City could have the edge given they are – in their words – able to ‘guarantee’ a title. That is something that is ‘exactly what Haaland wants’ from his next club after enduring repeated frustrations at the hands of Bayern in Germany.

Guardiola reportedly ‘wants to get’ the lethal hotshot and City are willing and more than capable of matching any demands Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola churns out. The outlet claim a whopping ‘€35m’ per year will need to tabled, which roughly equates to a weekly salary of £480,000.

With City’s attention seemingly now fixed on Haaland, the door is now ajar for Man Utd to strike for Kane.

A new striker will need to be signed at some point given the ages of their current centre-forwards.

Cristiano Ronaldo is 37, while Edinson Cavani is 34. The Uruguayan is a free agent in the summer anyway, while Ronaldo recently hinted his insatiable desire for trophies may see him depart the Red Devils prematurely.

Man Utd are thus deemed the new ‘favourites’ to land Kane who the Manchester Evening News claim could be reunited with Mauricio Pochettino at Old Trafford.

Man Utd path to risky free agent clears

Meanwhile, Man Utd have been given encouragement in the race to sign an impending Borussia Dortmund free agent, though the reasons why may make them pause for thought, per a report.

The future of Dan-Axel Zagadou looks increasingly likely it will may away from Dortmund. The 22-year-old French centre-half is an imposing figure on his day, though those days are worryingly infrequent.

That stems from the 6ft 6in defender continuing to struggle with injury. Zagadou has featured just nine times in the Bundesliga this season. His season-high for appearances in a German league campaign sits at just 17.

Man Utd drew links with Zagadou earlier in February with interim boss Ralf Rangnick was reported to be a fan. United were stated to have approached Zagadou’s agent with a free agent swoop in the summer on the agenda.

Now, Inside Futbol (citing German outlet Kicker), have shed new light on the situation.

They claim Dortmund now have serious reservations as to whether extending Zagadou’s stay is the right call. His injury woes are the root cause of their hesitation, with Dortmund described as ‘anxious’ about offering a new deal.

Making matters worse is the fact Zagadou suffered yet another injury in the 6-0 pummelling of Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend. The Manchester Evening News reported the injury pertained to his thigh muscle.

As such, it’s looking increasingly likely Dortmund will allow their centre-half to walk away for free in the summer. That will give Man Utd the chance to snap him up for free – if they so desire. Inside Futbol also claim West Ham are interested.

