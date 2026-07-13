Manchester United are ready to step up their midfielder transfer plans this week after finally deciding on a new four-man shopping list, and with two expected to sign, Fabrizio Romano has revealed what happens next to Ederson after the collapse of his “dream move” to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils had a deal in place to sign Brazil star Ederson which was struck before the World Cup, with INEOS agreeing to pay an initial £35m (€41m, $47m) for the 27-year-old who has just a year left on his Atlanta contract.

But it emerged at the back end of last week that Manchester United were having second thoughts over the deal, with several sources insisting that the deal had collapsed.

While United’s public stance is that a deal is still on, and with no official communication to say otherwise, the club has been stepping up their quest to land other targets behind the scenes.

And as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on July 9 that the club has stepped up their quest to land Manu Kone from Roma, with the player catching the eye while playing for France at the World Cup.

And with our correspondent Graeme Bailey revealing that Kone is ready to test himself in the Premier League, effectively giving INEOS further incentive to strike, a deal in the region of £50m (€58.5m, $67m) is now being strongly talked up by sources.

In addition to Kone, though, Bailey has also revealed that United have made contact with Wolves over a deal for Joao Gomes, after the midfielder’s own move to Atletico Madrid recently broke down.

The Brazilian is expected to be on the move for a similar fee this summer, with the player highly unlikely to remain at Molineux following their demotion to the second tier.

As TEAMtalk has also revealed for several weeks, the club still admire Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.

And while we confirmed that an initial enquiry, lodged before it had emerged they had missed out on Mateus Fernandes, had been knocked back, sources cannot rule out the Red Devils trying again for a player seen as an ideal addition to Michael Carrick’s side.

And finally, journalist Eduardo Burgos claims United are also ready to join the race for Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi, with interest in the Morocco international dating back to the turn of the year.

READ NEXT: Man Utd insist Ederson deal is still ON as contact is made over TWO alternative midfielder transfers

What happens next to Ederson as Man Utd abandon deal?

With a deal for Andrey Santos, worth £50m, now in place and with the Chelsea man poised to become their first signing of the summer, United now plan to sign two more from the above list this summer.

Of the quartet, both Kone and Gomes look the easiest to do.

But what happens next to Ederson following the apparent abandonment of his deal with the Red Devils?

While United are yet to officially announce they have withdrawn from the transfer, a growing number of reporters insist the deal is now finally off, amid suggestions of a problem that has emerged in his medical with his right knee.

Atlanta, for their part, insist the midfielder himself is fully fit, though Fabrizio Romano has given some insight into what happens next for the 27-year-old.

“Now we can say that Atalanta received a formal communication about the Ederson deal being off,” declared Romano.

“So Ederson to Man Utd is NOT happening. The communication has reached Atalanta today, and the message coming from Atalanta is very clear.

“The message coming from Atalanta is that they got a communication that the deal for Ederson is off; it’s not happening.

“But Atalanta also insist that according to them, Ederson is 100 per cent fit, ready to play football, as he was with Brazil at the World Cup.

“Atalanta are now more than happy to welcome Ederson back to have the player at the club. One year left on his contract, so that’s a point.

“But at the same time, Atalanta are convinced Ederson is fit, ready to play football, and doesn’t have any big medical or physical problem.

“On the other side, Man Utd wanted to do extra medical checks on the player, and they decided after several sessions of medical tests that Ederson’s transfer has to be called off.

“So the Ederson transfer is not happening.”

Romano has since revealed that Ederson has already left England, is disappointed as it was his dream move, and is now set to go on holiday before rejoining the Serie A side.

In light of that transfer collapse, the midfielder has also been linked with a move elsewhere in the Premier League.

With regards to Kone, it’s been reported that United may not have it all their own way with the 18-cap France midfielder, amid claims one of their fierce rivals are looking to hijack the deal.

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