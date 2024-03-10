New Man Utd hero to sensationally have wages tripled as length of fresh contract revealed

Rising Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo is in line for a bumper new contract that will triple his wages, according to a report.

Mainoo is enjoying a fantastic breakout season at Man Utd, having made 19 appearances across all competitions so far. With manager Erik ten Hag unable to rely on Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat for parts of the campaign, Mainoo has been thrust into central midfield and has taken his opportunity brilliantly.

Despite being only 18 years old, Mainoo is a confident and relaxed midfielder who is great at helping Man Utd build attacks. He also possesses the athleticism needed to help out in both boxes.

Mainoo showed his quality in the final third on February 1, taking on several Wolverhampton Wanderers players before calmly slotting into the far corner to give Man Utd a memorable last-minute victory.

Much has been made of Man Utd’s midfield problems in recent years, but the emergence of Mainoo – alongside the great performances of young attackers Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund – are getting fans very excited.

On February 9, Fabrizio Romano revealed the Red Devils to be ‘advancing’ in their talks to renew Mainoo’s contract.

Earlier this month, it emerged that the teenager’s current deal already includes pay rise clauses depending on performances, which means he is in no rush to agree fresh terms.

Nevertheless, Man Utd are stepping up their attempts to tie Mainoo down in order to prevent him from leaving for a Premier League rival.

Kobbie Mainoo edging closer to new Man Utd deal

According to the Daily Mirror, Mainoo’s salary has already risen from £10k to £20k per week this season, but he is now in line for an even bigger pay rise.

Man Utd are willing triple his earnings from £20k to £60k a week. The new deal will also include further clauses that will gradually put him up there with the club’s highest earners, should his fantastic development continue.

While the England U19 international’s current contract at Man Utd runs until June 2027, his new deal is designed to keep him at Old Trafford for six years. Therefore, Man Utd will have control of his future until summer 2030.

When asked recently about Mainoo’s rapid rise, Man Utd icon Wayne Rooney said: “When you see any young players come into the first team they’re normally a bit raw or play off the cuff.

“He reminds me of a young Bastian Schweinsteiger with how he plays, and he always seems to make the right decisions. He has a very bright future.”

Fellow Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand added: “I enjoy watching him. Our eyes are always looking out for that next young player, and it’s that calmness and assuredness he has which is beyond his years.”

