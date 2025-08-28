Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of bringing in a new No.1 to replace Andre Onana at Old Trafford after the Red Devils stopper produced another mistake-ridden performance in the embarrassing Carabao Cup exit at Grimsby Town on Wednesday evening.

The League Two outfit beat Ruben Amorim’s men 12-11 on penalties in an enthralling cup tie after United had recovered from 2-0 down with goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Maguire to take the game to spot-kicks.

Big-money summer Matheus Cunha and Mbeumo both missed from the spot as Amorim couldn’t bear to watch the dramatic ending to the game, but Onana‘s display hit the headlines again – for all the wrong reasons.

He was beaten at his near post for Grimsby’s opener before being caught in no man’s land to effectively gift former United youngster Tyrell Warren the Mariners’ second goal.

Onana also got a hand to a number of Grimbsy’s penalties but was unable to keep them out. However, Amorim refused to drop the blame on his keeper on a nightmare night for United that will only heap more on his job.

“With all respect when you play against a fourth division team, it’s not the goalkeeper, it’s everything,” Amorim raged. “It’s the environment. It’s the way we face the competition. Everything. With that performance today my players spoke for me really loud.”

Onana’s calamitous display has once again sparked calls for a replacement to be signed, and it appears that the Red Devils might just be on the cusp of doing that following the latest reports.

CaughtOffside claims that multiple sources have told them United are close to announcing a deal for Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens for a fee of around €20m (£17m), news that TEAMtalk brought you on Tuesday.

The Red Devils initially made a bid in the region of €17m for Lammens, but further talks have seen them improve the overall package to closer to €20m.

“A full agreement is now within reach,” one source said. This was confirmed by another, who added: “United are on the brink of securing this deal. Negotiations have entered the final stretch.”

United facing race to get Lammens signed

The talented 23-year-old stopper has been making waves in his native Belgium and could now be thrust into the No.1 spot at Old Trafford after Onana’s latest shambolic display.

While it will be intriguing to see if Lammens can adapt to the demands of English football and the much higher profile of the Premier League, it’s also hard to imagine him doing much worse than Onana or his deputy Altay Bayındır.

United need to get the deal done quickly for Lammens though, with reports also claiming that Inter Milan and Galatasaray are also keen on signing the talented stopper

United have signed an entire new front three this summer as Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko have come in.

However, a new adding a new goalkeeper has now become an absolute must, it would seem, as Amorim looks to save his job after a poor start to the season.

United lost to Arsenal on the opening weekend of the season and then drew at Fulham before their humiliation at Grimsby. They host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, needing a win to give Amorim some respite.

