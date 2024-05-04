Antony looks set for a frustrating summer as Manchester United are stepping up their hunt for his replacement, while the Brazilian is reportedly still waiting for his first potential suitor to emerge.

Antony shone under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, and when the manager took charge of Man Utd in summer 2022, the winger decided to follow him. Such was Ten Hag’s desperation to continue working with Antony that he convinced Man Utd to spend huge sums to agree a deal with Ajax.

After several rounds of unsuccessful talks with the Dutch giants, Man Utd eventually paid between £82-86million to sign Antony.

That is despite the player being valued at just £30m while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge at Old Trafford.

However, Antony has endured two tough years in England and has only managed three goals and two assists in 36 matches this campaign.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the INEOS chiefs who have arrived at Man Utd view the Antony deal as particularly poor business.

DON’T MISS – Man Utd wages: Top 11 earners at Old Trafford revealed as Ratcliffe prepares to shred colossal wage bill

The 24-year-old is among a host of players who is effectively up for sale ahead of the summer, though Man Utd appear destined to take a big financial hit when selling him.

In February, it emerged that Man Utd had started to offer flops including Antony and Donny van de Beek to other clubs. But by mid-April, Antony had not garnered any interest.

Man Utd transfers: Antony waiting for first proposal

As per an update from Rudy Galetti, that remains the case, with Antony still waiting for his first proposal from an interested club.

Saudi clubs have previously been given the opportunity to sign him. Even though the Saudis are trying to improve their top flight with a host more arrivals from Europe, they are ready to snub Antony.

Galetti adds that Man Utd have already decided which player will replace the right-side winger. Their ‘top target’ for the position is Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

Chelsea are also in the race for the Frenchman, but on Friday Man Utd moved into pole position for his capture.

READ MORE: The entire Man Utd XI Ratcliffe can brutally axe to cut £85m from wage bill