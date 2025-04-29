New Man Utd exit route emerges for Rashford with Aston Villa switch facing possible collapse

Marcus Rashford is set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury in a blow to Aston Villa, and it could have big ramifications for the Manchester United loanee’s future, TEAMtalk understands.

The 27-year-old forward is expected to make a decision on his future in the coming weeks and sources have confirmed that Barcelona remain interested in him.

TEAMtalk revealed on February 4 that Rashford is keen to test himself abroad and would be open to a switch to Barcelona if the opportunity presents itself.

Sources have again confirmed Rashford’s openness to joining the Catalans. He has not decided to stay in England and is keen to take on a new challenge.

It is not yet 100% decided whether the England international will leave Man Utd this summer. Sources have stated that there are people at Old Trafford who would be open to bringing him back, but they are up against a majority who are keen to sell Rashford.

The Red Devils have ambitious aims for the summer but to complete them they need to make player sales. Villa have the option to sign Rashford permanently for £40m, but if he is to go onto the open market then Ruben Amorim’s side hope to recoup £50m.

Rashford would also have to agree to join Villa, so even if they match the option he could reject the switch to prioritise other potential moves, such as one to Barcelona.

Barcelona considering blockbuster Marcus Rashford swoop

Despite Barcelona’s well-documented financial struggles, TEAMtalk understands that a £50m price tag would not put Barcelona off a move for Rashford.

Barcelona are not the only side keeping tabs on Rashford’s situation. The player is keen to join a club playing in the Champions League and it remains to be seen whether Villa qualify.

Sources state that Rashford has proven himself as an elite-level player and is waiting to see if Villa seal Champions League football before making a commitment to the club. If they don’t qualify, there is a serious possibility he moves elsewhere.

The decision doesn’t just lie with Rashford, however, as Villa are yet to make a final decision over whether to sign him. His injury blow could affect their thinking and Unai Emery’s side are exploring alternative signings that may prove to be a better opportunity.

Rashford has put in some good performances on loan with Villa, notching four goals and six assists across all competitions. The fact he can play as a striker and left-winger appeals to Emery but whether that will be enough to convince the manager to green light his signing remains to be seen.

