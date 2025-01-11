Manchester United are all set to get their first signing of the Ruben Amorim era wrapped up after a greatly admired left-back was booked in for his medical on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Left-back has become an area Man Utd need to strengthen for the long-term after Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia suffered several injuries in recent seasons. Players like Diogo Dalot have had to play out of position in their absence, so it’s an obvious area to reinforce – especially with how important wing-backs are in Amorim’s system.

And fittingly, the first signing Man Utd make since Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag took charge will be of a left-back – but crucially, it won’t be one they can use immediately.

Various reports in South America have confirmed that Cerro Porteno teenager Diego Leon is travelling to Manchester for a medical on Saturday, along with his agent and a director from his current club.

Man Utd have agreed to pay $5m plus bonuses for Leon, and today is the day for him to be put through his medical tests and check out the club’s facilities.

As he is 17, Leon cannot officially become a Man Utd player until he turns 18 in April, but Versus has confirmed that after he spends the first half of the year with Cerro Porteno, he will be back with the Red Devils in time for pre-season, when he could make his debut in English football.

Only time will tell if Man Utd decide to make a more senior signing for the left-back position before the January transfer window closes.

One left-back linked with Man Utd exit

While Leon is set to sign as a future prospect for Man Utd, they could consider letting one of their current options go.

Malacia has barely featured over the past couple of seasons, but it seems his talents haven’t been forgotten by some other clubs.

According to reports in Italy, wealthy Serie A side Como are looking into a deal for Malacia after recently being linked with – and quickly ruled out of the race for – Marcus Rashford.

Cesc Fabregas’ side are in the market for a new left-back and are now aiming to win the race for Malacia, who has made just four appearances this season for United.

Man Utd transfer roundup

In other Man Utd transfer news, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to have instructed the club’s recruitment team to oversee the sales of Casemiro and Antony this month.

Ratcliffe is desperate to lighten the wage bill at Old Trafford and along with Rashford, the two Brazilians have been identified as players who aren’t representing good value for money.

Casemiro is perhaps the most likely to be able to seal a swift exit, since he has strong interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Rashford, meanwhile, still has various options on the table, but there have been plenty of developments involving Barcelona in the past 24 hours.

AC Milan are also in the hunt for Rashford but Hansi Flick’s side have become ones to watch in the race to rescue him from Amorim’s omissions.

Who is Diego Leon?

Even at the age of 17, Diego Leon has been making an impact at senior level in Paraguay with Cerro Porteno.

He made his debut for the first team back in August 2024 – and marked the occasion by scoring the winning goal. Not a bad start for a left-back.

Leon has a physicality that belies his young age given he already stands at 6ft 4in tall. He plays aggressively and can escape from duels thanks to his pace. Despite being listed as a defender, he can provide support in the attack or build-up play.

So far, his journey has taken him from remote Paraguay to one of the country’s biggest clubs. Leon has been holding his own and attracting interest from Europe ahead of the next stage of his development.

He has areas of his game to continue to work on, with his positioning identified by some observers as an area of improvement, but time is on his side to become an even more refined talent.