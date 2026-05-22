Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Michael Carrick as their new manager

Michael Carrick has spoken of his immense pride and ambitions after finally being confirmed as the new permanent manager at Manchester United – but as TEAMtalk has exclusively been told, the 44-year-old will be under instant pressure to deliver success.

The Red Devils have been on a massive upturn ever since Carrick was appointed as the interim replacement for Ruben Amorim, winning 11 of his 16 matches in charge (a 68.8 win percentage) to comfortably achieve his target of bringing Champions League football back to Manchester United.

As a result, TEAMtalk led the way by confirming that club bosses – led by director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada – had all been unified in their decision to hand him the job permanently, with sources revealing it was ‘more than just results’ that had led them to decide he was the right man to take them forward.

Wilcox has played a leading role throughout the process and is understood to have been one of Carrick’s strongest supporters internally from the outset.

Wilcox was instrumental in appointing Carrick on an interim basis earlier this year and has remained convinced the former England international possesses the leadership qualities, tactical intelligence and cultural understanding needed to guide Manchester United forward.

As a result, an agreement on personal terms was soon reached over an initial two-year deal through to 2028, and finally, two days before the final game of the season, United have officially announced his appointment.

Speaking on the club’s official website, Carrick commented: “From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United.

“Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride.

“Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here.

“Now it’s time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honours again.”

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New Man Utd manager: Carrick under instant pressure

Discussing the appointment, Wilcox told the club’s website: “Michael has thoroughly earned the opportunity to continue leading our men’s team. In the time he has been doing the role, we have seen positive results on the pitch, but more than that, an approach which aligns with the club’s values, traditions and history.

“Michael’s achievements in leading the club back to the Champions League should not be understated. He has forged a strong bond with the players and can be proud of the winning culture at Carrington and in the dressing room, which we are continuing to build.”

However, despite the strong endorsement, former United manager Rene Meulensteen has warned Carrick that he will be under instant pressure to deliver trophies.

In an exclusive chat with TEAMtalk, the club’s former assistant manager, Meulensteen, believes the pressure will now be on Carrick to follow up his initial success and start delivering trophy success at Old Trafford.

“He will be expected to win, or at the very least challenge for the Premier League title because that’s what any manager needs to do when they go to Manchester United,” Meulensteen said.

“You are there to win trophies, and you are there to challenge for the Premier League.

“Ignore the fact that United has been mismanaged over several years. Yes, there have been a few little trophies in recent years, but not of the calibre that you expect United to win. And that is exactly what the expectation will now be.

“Michael will know this, but I can tell you that is exactly the expectation that Michael would have anyway.”

At the same time, Meulensteen believes Carrick will also have challenged the board to deliver three major new signings this summer to help fulfil that quest.

“Michael’s response possibly would be okay, I’m happy to do that, but I need X, Y and Z to make this happen – three big signings who can really deliver. If you do that, I’m sure that I can challenge for the title next year, because that’s why I’m here. That’s why I’m carrying on…

“Michael will also know he needs the players to be doing well in the Champions League and compete on other trophy fronts as well.

“He will want to go full out and stay as long as he can in all competitions and then possibly win them. That’s probably his attitude, and it’s the right one as well.”

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