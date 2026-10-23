Fabian Hurzeler to Man Utd back on as €50m winger bid prepared

Manchester United have discovered how they can appoint Fabian Hurzeler as their new manager even after his initial rejection, while the Red Devils are reportedly working on a €50million (£42m) offer for an explosive left winger.

Michael Carrick is under huge pressure to turn around performances and results at Man Utd after a run of just one win in their last nine matches across all competitions. Bruno Fernandes criticising the team’s poor pressing tactics has left Carrick in an even weaker position.

We can reveal that United are still backing Carrick to resolve the situation, though they are also shortlisting managers in case results do not improve.

Earlier this week, intermediaries working on behalf of United approached Hurzeler to gauge his interest in potentially taking charge at Old Trafford.

United were warned that the German is happy with his project at Brighton and is not planning on leaving for United.

But INEOS could still get their man…

Fabian Hurzeler to Man Utd latest

United’s chances of hiring Hurzeler will increase if they postpone talks until the end of the season, as per trusted German reporter Florian Plettenberg.

‘Fabian Hürzeler is on Manchester United’s list, alongside Julian Nagelsmann,’ the journalist wrote on X.

‘But his clear priority is to finish the season with Brighton and secure Champions League qualification with the club.

‘Contract until 2029. However, his future could be open in the summer. A next step is possible, with top-level enquiries already in place for one of the most highly rated young coaches.’

We can confirm that Unai Emery, Nagelsmann, Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte are all being considered by United, too.

Landing Emery would be a dream solution, though it will be very tough to prise him away from Aston Villa.

United plot winger move

United are rivalling Chelsea for Sporting CP ace Flavio Goncalves, CaughtOffside claim.

Goncalves is an ‘explosive’ left winger who has managed three goals and one assist in nine appearances for Sporting so far this season.

United and Chelsea are ‘preparing to test the waters’ with bids worth €45-50m (£38-42m) for the 19-year-old.

However, Sporting are expected to demand €60m (£50m) for Goncalves in January.

Sporting also aim to give the Portuguese starlet a new contract that includes a €100m (£84m) release clause.

Carrick at risk of ‘mutiny’

A ‘dressing room mutiny’ is brewing at United and it could see Carrick lose his job, Football Insider report.

The Telegraph, meanwhile, state that some of United’s managerial candidates are worried about the behaviour of senior players such as Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez.

They quote a source as saying: “It’s clear they need order and discipline. The dressing room is out of control and that is the first thing to fix.”

A second added: “The players talk too much. United is one of the biggest clubs in the world and that has to be respected.”

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has urged Carrick to strip Fernandes of the captaincy and give it to another leader in the dressing room.