New Man Utd priority target ‘pushing’ for Ten Hag link-up with club being forced to accept offer

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Nicolas Tagliafico after it emerged that the left-back is ‘pushing’ Lyon to let him make the move, per a report.

Tagliafico is one of a number of left-backs whom Man Utd have been linked with since an injury to Luke Shaw. Indeed, finding cover in that department has become a priority for the club before the transfer window closes.

They have also made a move for Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella, but Football Transfers claims that Erik ten Hag’s priority would actually be Tagliafico, who used to play for the Man Utd manager at Ajax.

And the website claims that the Argentina international is actively ‘pushing’ for the move to go through. In fact, he has directly told his current employers at Lyon to accept an offer from Man Utd, with whom he would easily agree personal terms.

The Red Devils would prefer to sign him on loan, but Lyon will feel the pressure whether the offer is a permanent or temporary one.

It does not appear that the 30-year-old has handed in any kind of formal transfer request, but he has made his intentions clear enough. Lyon only have him under contract for another couple of years.

Obligation to buy might be included in deal

The Ligue 1 side are now in discussions with Man Utd, even though they would prefer to keep Tagliafico in an ideal world. Ultimately, the compromise might be that Man Utd take him on loan with an obligation to buy.

Tagliafico would then be expected to instantly become a starter at left-back for Man Utd after injuries to Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Once they recover, he could still compete for his place.

He would not be the first player Ten Hag has reunited with at Man Utd. Indeed, he has brought players like Lisandro Martinez, Antony and Andre Onana to the club after working with them before.

Tagliafico could be next, in turn leaving Lyon after 41 appearances, which have either come as a left-sided defender or as a wing-back on that side.

He previously played 169 times under Ten Hag, significantly more than what he has achieved under any other coach in his career. There were 16 goals and 23 assists from the Banfield academy graduate during his past association with the Man Utd boss.