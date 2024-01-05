New Man Utd exit explodes into life as Benfica move for star Ten Hag doesn’t trust

Benfica are mobilising for a Manchester United star Erik ten Hag curiously overlooked, and how much the Red Devils could receive in a deal that’ll ease their Financial Fair Play pressure has been revealed.

Man Utd are understood to have very little wriggle room with regards to FFP this month. As such, the types of deals currently being touted – such as for RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner or Bayern Munich’s Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting – would be via the loan route.

High profile arrivals on a permanent basis may only be viable if significant fees are collected in player sales.

However, with talk of Raphael Varane leaving cooling off and Jadon Sancho’s switch to Borussia Dortmund expected to be a loan, the outlook for lucrative sales looks bleak for the time being.

But according to multiple reports from mainland Europe, Man Utd could be about to receive a handy offer for a forgotten player.

Firstly, Spanish outlet COPE report Benfica are ready to make a bid for left-back Alvaro Fernandez.

The Spaniard, 20, is currently half way through a season-long loan at LaLiga outfit Granada.

However, Fernandez has generally been used as a squad player and has also been played out of position further up field.

Nevertheless, his limited outings in Spain have caught the eye of Portuguese giant Benfica who are ready to sign Fernandez outright. Fernandez was previously named Preston North End’s young player of the year during an impressive loan stint in the 2022/23 season.

A move to Benfica would require Man Utd to activate their recall clause in Fernandez’s loan at Granada. Logic would dictate they’ll only do that if it’s made crystal clear Benfica will then make their move.

To that end, reports from Portuguese outlets O Jogo and Record both go big on the idea of Benfica landing Fernandez.

Man Utd could collect €7m for Ten Hag outcast

As relayed by Sport Witness, Benfica are ‘chasing’ the left-back who has been installed as the club’s ‘priority target’.

Benfica are said to have spoken with Man Utd and informed them about what they’re willing to pay. The report adds Fernandez is valued around the €7m mark.

While that’s clearly not a gigantic fee, the Manchester Evening News insist it would be warmly received at Old Trafford and help ease the pressure over conforming to FFP.

Furthermore, Fernandez is actually out of contract at Old Trafford next summer, meaning this month is United’s last chance to collect a fee.

There is an option to extend the player’s deal by 12 months, though like in the case of Anthony Martial, it’s not been triggered.

As such, United could be on the cusp of generating a handy fee for a player who never got a look-in at Old Trafford. Indeed, despite being highly-regarded when plucked from Real Madrid’s academy back in 2020, Fernandez is still yet to make his senior United debut.

There had been speculation Fernandez could be in line for a chance to shine at the beginning of the season when both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia picked up injuries.

However, Ten Hag instead opted to sign Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham. The Argentine has since returned to Spurs after United activated their break clause in the agreement.

