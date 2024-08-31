A former Manchester United coach has explained why Matthijs De Ligt will reach his maximum potential in the Premier League, though a worrying weakness that could be exposed has been cited.

De Ligt was one of five established and readymade first-team signings made by Man Utd in the summer transfer window. The others were Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee.

De Ligt and the now-injured Yoro arrived to revamp the heart of Man Utd’s defence. Raphael Varane joined Italian side Como as a free agent, while Willy Kambwala was sold to Villarreal for £9.7m/€11.5m/€12.7m.

Conceding goals and giving up chances at will was unquestionably Man Utd’s biggest issue last term. Injuries played a part, though the club clearly believed a change in personnel was required too.

De Ligt joins Man Utd having already played for three of Europe’s biggest clubs. Having starred for Ajax while Erik ten Hag was in situ, De Ligt later went on to join Juventus and then Bayern Munich before reuniting with Ten Hag in Manchester.

The 25-year-old has been kept out of the starting eleven by Harry Maguire thus far, though a former Man Utd coach has suggested it won’t be long before De Ligt is chosen to partner Lisandro Martinez.

In quotes carried by the Manchester Evening News, former United coach, Rene Meulensteen, backed De Ligt to reach his full potential in the Premier League.

De Ligt backed to thrive in the Premier League

Questions have been asked as to why De Ligt was not as successful as his clubs had hoped during his spells in Turin and Munich.

But Meulensteen – who served as Man Utd’s first-team coach under Sir Alex Ferguson between 2007-13 – believes the Ten Hag connection will ensure De Ligt is an unqualified success in England.

“Matthijs de Ligt can reach his potential in the Premier League, he is a player who suits the division,” said Meulensteen.

“He is strong, powerful and it helps that Erik ten Hag knows him.

“De Ligt was flying at Ajax when Ten Hag was there and he was one of the best players in Holland.”

Main De Ligt weakness cited

Offering insight as to why De Ligt didn’t work out at Bayern, Meulensteen pointed to De Ligt’s biggest weakness being his technical ability on the ball.

“I think the move to Juventus didn’t quite work and his career stalled at Bayern Munich because they might not think he is good enough on the ball,” added the former United coach.

Ten Hag’s initial plan upon taking charge at Man Utd was to play a heavily possession-based game, with attacks built up from the back.

Andre Onana was brought to the club in part due to his passing range and ability to kickstart attacks.

However, if the centre-backs he most often passes to are uncomfortable on the ball and susceptible to the press, playing out from the back can and will be regularly exposed.

What do the statistics say?

In the Bundesliga last term De Ligt placed second across players of all positions in the passing accuracy stakes with a figure of 93.9 percent.

For context, only one Premier League player in the 2023/24 season produced a higher passing accuracy (Thiago Silva – 94.7 percent).

Of course, the Premier League is known for being played as a faster pace and higher intensity than many of its European counterparts. More clubs in England are also willing to adopt the high press.

That could force De Ligt to go long, though the Dutchman is no stranger to finding a teammate when looking further up field.

De Ligt produced a magnificent long-pass completion rate last season of 61.5 percent. That mark was in stark contrast to United’s centre-back corps, with Maguire the best of the bunch at 49.3 percent.

As such, De Ligt has shown that if he is pressured into going long, the chances are Man Utd will still retain possession.

