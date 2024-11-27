New Man Utd signing in ‘full swing’, with AC Milan superstar in Amorim’s sights

Ruben Amorim’s ‘highest priority’ in the transfer market is to sign a new left-footed defender, and Manchester United are closely monitoring an AC Milan star in the event their No 1 target eludes them, according to a reliable source.

Amorim wasted no time in deploying his favoured 3-4-3 formation at Man Utd. That system was on show for the 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town on Sunday, with Diogo Dalot and Amad Diallo tasked with filling the wing-back positions.

But according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, signing a new left-sided defender is United and Amorim’s primary goal.

Taking to X, Plettenberg reaffirmed the club’s No 1 target for the role is Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies.

The Canadian, 24, is out of contract next summer and United, Real Madrid and Bayern are all hopeful the next chapter of his career lays with them. The latest on Davies’ situation can be found here.

But should Davies choose to remain with Bayern or take his talents to Madrid, Man Utd have a superstar alternative from AC Milan in mind.

“The search for a new left-back at Manchester United is in full swing,” declared Plettenberg. “Highest priority for Ruben Amorim as reported!

“Alphonso Davies remains the desired target but difficult to realise Theo Hernández is also on the list alongside other options.

“However, Hernández is being closely monitored. Contract with AC Milan until 2026.”

Man Utd eyeing Theo Hernandez

At 27, Hernandez would be the oldest player to be signed since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS cohorts took charge. Noussair Mazraoui – aged 26 at the time – holds that honour for the time being.

Hernandez would thus be viewed as a signing for the here and now and could make an instant impact at Old Trafford.

The left-footer has racked up 36 caps for France since making his senior debut for Les Bleus in 2021. Hernandez was also named in four consecutive Serie A teams of the season between 2020-23.

Plettenberg did not offer any clues as to how much Hernandez might cost. Transfermarkt’s best estimate of Hernandez’s value is €60m (£50.1m / $63.2m).

The fact his contract is expiring at the end of the 2024/25 season could embolden Milan to cash in next summer if a new deal isn’t on the cards.

