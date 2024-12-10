New Man Utd signing ON, as target’s price tag plummets after ‘very negative performances’

A new Manchester United signing in the left-back/left wing-back position is in ‘full swing’ and a second source has confirmed a Serie A-based player is in the club’s sights despite his ‘very negative’ displays this season.

Ruben Amorim wasted no time implementing his customary 3-4-3 formation upon succeeding Erik ten Hag at Man Utd. The wing-back positions are vital to that system’s success, with Amad Diallo proving an instant hit on the right side.

The left flank has proven trickier to fill thus far, with Diogo Dalot, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw trialled in the position. The latter of that trio suffered yet another muscle injury in the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal and is once again unavailable for selection.

Sky Germany recently claimed Man Utd and Amorim’s hunt for a new wing-back is in ‘full swing.’ Per their reporter, an addition in that position has become the ‘highest priority’ in the transfer market for Amorim.

AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez was listed as an alternative target to Alphonso Davies who now looks on course to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich.

And according to a fresh update from CalcioMercato, 27-year-old Hernandez is very much a man in demand at Old Trafford.

It’s claimed Man Utd are one of two high-powered clubs – the other being Real Madrid – who are ‘considering’ moves for the 38-cap France international.

READ MORE: The 13 players who left Man Utd this summer and how they’re faring with next step

Theo Hernandez price tag plummets

Hernandez has performed to an exceedingly high level during his Milan stint. Indeed, he was named in four consecutive Serie A teams of the season between 2020-23.

However, CalcioMercato declare the Frenchman’s performances have declined this term, with his displays labelled ‘very negative.’ Hernandez also received a straight red card in the clash with Fiorentina on October 6 that resulted in a three-match ban.

Hernandez was previously valued around the €80m mark by Milan. But per the update, a transfer could now be considered for the much-reduced sum of €50m.

Another reason behind that price drop is Hernandez’s contract situation. The left-back’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the 2025/26 season.

As such, and given Hernandez has just over 18 months left on his deal, Milan are running out of time to extract maximum value if they do decide to cash in.

On the subject of a potential contract extension in Milan, CalcioMercato concluded talks between the club and player’s camp ‘are not going through their best phase’ and have been ‘very few’ in recent months.

Latest Man Utd news – Full Dan Ashworth fallout

➡️ EXCLUSIVE: Ruben Amorim or Gareth Southgate: The Man Utd feud at the centre of Dan Ashworth sack

➡️ EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd consider ANOTHER Newcastle raid for Dan Ashworth replacement, Atletico chief also on radar

➡️ ‘Greedy Glazers’ savaged as Ratcliffe ‘destroys’ Man Utd; Richard Keys labels Sheikh Jassim takeover ‘the right thing’

➡️ Ranking every player Dan Ashworth signed for Man Utd after sporting director makes shock exit