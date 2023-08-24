New Man Utd transfer gathers pace, with ‘formal talks’ set to leave Prem rival beached

Burnley are primed to be overlooked after Manchester United entered ‘formal talks’ with Granada regarding a defender transfer, per reports.

The Red Devils are braced for a busy final week of the summer window, with multiple arrivals and exits on the cards.

Dean Henderson, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams, Donny van de Beek and Facundo Pellistri are all on the chopping block. Crystal Palace are the frontrunners for Henderson via the loan route, while Williams is in talks with Ipswich Town and Pellistri is wanted by Sheffield United.

Erik ten Hag also aims to make at least two further additions to his squad. The first is likely to come between the sticks, with Altay Bayindir expected to provide back-up to Andre Onana. Elsewhere, a new holding midfielder is a must.

However, according to the Mirror and Sky Sports, a new exit is quickly taking shape.

Firstly, Sky Sports report Man Utd are in ‘formal talks’ with Spanish side Granada regarding left-back Alvaro Fernandez.

The 20-year-old has been on United’s books since arriving from Real Madrid’s academy back in 2020. Fernandez excelled while loaned to Preston North End last term, racking up six assists in 42 appearances.

Sky state a loan to the LaLiga club is being discussed. Granada will push to include an option to buy, though Man Utd reportedly favour a straight loan.

Explaining why, the Mirror report Man Utd and Ten Hag believe Fernandez could yet become a valuable first-team player for the Red Devils in the future. As such, they don’t wish to see him leave outright just yet.

That stance is likely to see off interest from Vincent Kompany’s Burnley. Per the Mirror and Sky, Burnley are hovering over Fernandez too, though they want a permanent move and not a loan.

Fernandez has Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia blocking his path to first-team minutes in Manchester at present.

As such, another loan would make sense to ensure his development isn’t stunted.

Fernandez’s current contract has one year left to run, though United do hold an option for an extra 12 months.

If Fernandez is loaned to Granada, common sense would dictate United activate their option to prevent the defender from becoming a free agent when the loan expires.

READ MORE: Man Utd closing in on £34m centre-back signing as Ten Hag summer spend nears whopping £200m