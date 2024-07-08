New Mason Greenwood bid arrives as Fabrizio Romano details Man Utd demands; Euro giant re-enters race

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a new offer has come in for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, while separate reports claim Atletico Madrid are back in the mix to sign him.

Greenwood’s loan spell at Getafe has finished, though it is very unlikely he will resume his career at Man Utd during the 2024-25 season. Sir Jim Ratcliffe has decided he wants to sell the one-time England international as it would be too difficult for him to play for the Red Devils again.

Plus, selling Greenwood would help Man Utd’s Financial Fair Play situation, as his sale would go down as pure profit on their books.

Lazio were the first club to bid for Greenwood, but they do not want to go above £17million. This has seen the Italian club get overtaken in the transfer chase by Marseille.

Last week, it emerged that Marseille had eclipsed Lazio with a better offer for the winger, who can also play at centre-forward.

But Marseille’s first proposal did not match Man Utd’s £30m asking price either, and according to the latest from Romano, the Ligue 1 outfit have now returned with a new ‘formal bid’ to try and secure an agreement.

Romano does not reveal exactly how much the fresh offer is worth, though it will undoubtedly get closer to that £30m sum than Marseille’s opening gambit.

Marseille are very keen to wrap up Greenwood’s signing as Romano adds that the 22-year-old is their ‘main’ attacking target. An agreement is ‘getting closer’, too.

While Man Utd ideally want to pick up £30m for their academy graduate, they are now open to accepting a loan with an obligation for Marseille to buy him next summer. Man Utd are also looking for a sell-on clause to be included in the deal, which will see them pick up an extra fee if Greenwood shines and ends up earning another big move.

Reports in Spain, meanwhile, state that Atletico Madrid are ready to re-join the pursuit for Greenwood, having been heavily linked with him earlier this year.

Although, Atleti will need to act quickly to keep the youngster in La Liga as Marseille are edging closer to finalising his capture.

Greenwood will be delighted that Marseille, Lazio and Atleti have all expressed their interest in signing him. On Sunday, it emerged that the player is growing ‘impatient’ that his future still has not been resolved.

Greenwood has supposedly told Ratcliffe and other Man Utd officials that he wants to join his new club by the end of the week, with Marseille currently his most likely destination.

