Man Utd take big step towards perfect Amorim coup as Romano issues price tag update

Fabrizio Romano has shed new light on how Manchester United can strike an agreement for Patrick Dorgu as they push to sign the Lecce star before the winter deadline.

Man Utd have made Dorgu a top January target, viewing him as a perfect fit for Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system. Dorgu is exceptionally versatile and can operate as a wing-back, full-back or winger on either flank.

United are particularly keen to make Dorgu their new left wing-back, with Amorim unable to rely on injury prone players Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Alejandro Garnacho is also unsuited to the position as he would rather play further forward.

So far, United have submitted offers for Dorgu worth €27million (£22.7m / $28.4m) and €30m (£25.2m / $31.5m). However, both of these have been rejected as Lecce are holding out for €40m (£33.6m / $42m).

United remain undeterred and are edging closer to signing the Denmark international. As per the latest from Romano, the Red Devils have scheduled a new round of talks with Lecce for Dorgu ‘early this week’.

Romano has also revealed a new way United can forge a deal without paying that £33.6m fee up front. He states that a significant amount of bonuses could help the transfer reach completion.

‘Manchester United are set to approach Lecce again early this week for Patrick Dorgu,’ he wrote on social media. ‘Add-ons will be key part of the final proposal to get closer to Lecce’s request (€40m price tag).

‘Dorgu has already agreed terms with Manchester United, Napoli are keen on summer move.’

The MEN claim Dorgu has ‘dropped a hint’ he wants to move to Old Trafford by liking Joshua Zirkzee’s Instagram picture following the 1-0 win over Fulham on Sunday.

Man Utd determined to sign Patrick Dorgu

Over the weekend, Lecce president Saverio Sticchi Damiani said: “On the subject of the outgoing market, we have already said that the club is putting up its own resistance, which I believe is logical.

“We have an interest in retaining the key players. And this is linked to doing logical and common-sense things. Up until now, our idea is not to let anyone leave.”

This update comes after TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs revealed that a third United bid for Dorgu is ‘incoming’.

United have drawn up a proposal worth an initial €35m (£29.4m / $36.8m) plus guaranteed add-ons, which should give Lecce some serious thinking to do.

The impressive 20-year-old has previously been scouted by Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, though it is United who look set to bring him to England for the first time.

Man Utd transfers: Casemiro latest; Rashford torn apart

Meanwhile, Amorim has cleared the path for Casemiro to leave and the Brazilian could play under a former United boss next.

Reports in the Spanish press claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pushing the Besiktas board to make Casemiro a statement signing.

Casemiro cost United an initial £60m, potentially rising to £70m, but they might now have to sell him for just £15-20m.

Marcus Rashford is another big earner the United hierarchy want to offload.

Borussia Dortmund and West Ham are two potential destinations for Rashford amid concerns Barcelona will not be able to afford him.

The forward has hit a new low as Amorim has revealed he would rather put his goalkeeping coach on the bench than a player who is not showing the right attitude, such as Rashford.

The rise of Patrick Dorgu

Lecce originally acquired Dorgu from Nordsjaelland in his native country, where he was yet to make his first-team debut.

He spent a year in the Italian side’s academy ranks, but once he was promoted into the Lecce first team, there were no second thoughts as he went on to record 34 appearances between Serie A and the Coppa Italia last season.

The teenager’s potential has long since attracted some clubs of serious stature – with his agent namedropping Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona before he had even made his Lecce debut – while he made his senior international debut for Denmark during the September break.

This season, he has split his gametime between playing as a left-back or a right winger, developing his output considerably.

Lecce will hope to benefit from their faith in his potential, with Dorgu a candidate to become their record sale when he leaves (eclipsing Morten Hjulmand after his €19.5m move to Sporting CP in 2023).

For now, he remains under contract until 2029. It seems unlikely he will stay at Lecce for all that time, with a big club almost certainly in his destiny.