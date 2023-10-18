Man Utd told new deal for massively improved star who is badly missed a complete ‘no-brainer’

Gabby Agbonlahor claims that a new contract for a “guaranteed starter” Manchester United starter who is currently sidelined is a complete “no-brainer”.

Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the player in question, although the right-back is currently out with the hamstring injury he suffered against Brighton on September 16.

The 25-year-old made a strong start to the new campaign, playing five times before being forced onto the sidelines.

And former Aston Villa frontman Agbonlahor is a big fan of Wan-Bissaka, who he “hasn’t seen any winger get past” during his time at Old Trafford.

The England Under-21 international could return to action on November 4 when United take on Fulham in the Premier League.

Football Insider recently revealed that United are in talks with the former Crystal Palace star over a new contract, with his current one expiring at the end of the current campaign.

If a new deal is not agreed then the £50million signing could walk away for nothing next summer, something that Agbonlahor believes would be a mistake by United bosses.

He told FI: “I think he is the guaranteed starter for Man United at right-back.

“He’s got a lot better on the ball recently. Everyone said he couldn’t do it, but he’s clearly been working hard on it.

“And let’s be honest, Man United can’t stop leaking goals.

“Wan-Bissaka on the pitch gives them a better chance of doing that.

“I’ve not seen any winger get past him. He’s quick, strong, and just a good defender.

“I’m sure they’d keep more clean sheets when he comes back, so it’s a no-brainer to give him that new contract.”

United are back in action on Saturday evening when they head to Sheffield United in the Premier League.

