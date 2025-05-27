Manchester United have revealed their new 2025/26 pre-match shirts in Kuala Lumpur, with three exit-linked stars among six players seen modelling the strip.

The Red Devils are currently in Malaysia on a short post-season tour in a decision that was made earlier this year, as Ineos attempt to raise more funds for Ruben Amorim’s squad rebuild and to fund the running costs of the club.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, part of the trip to Asia involves a number of publicity engagements and one that has been posted online by The Kitman is of the pre-match shirt for next season.

United chose six stars to model the shirt which could be viewed as a hint at their plans for the summer and it was a major surprise to see at least one name on the list.

Suadi-linked skipper Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Amass, Manuel Ugarte, Amad and Alejandro Garnacho were all pictured taking part in the shoot – the latter in particular raising a few eyebrows.

Amorim informed the Argentine winger that he could leave the club last week if a suitable offer comes in for his services, with Garnacho critical of only getting a 20-minute cameo in the Europa League final loss to Tottenham.

That outburst, allied with other misdemeanours during Amorim’s time in charge at Old Trafford, looks to be leading to an inevitable parting of the ways between Garnacho and the club. Indeed, TEAMtalk has previously reported that the player is open to moving on.

However, the latest events in Kuala Lumpur have certainly raised a few questions.

Fernandes, meanwhile, has emerged as a top target for Al-Hilal, who are wanting the Portuguese playmaker on board before the Club World Cup next month.

It’s been reported they have set a deadline of Thursday for the Reds Devils skipper to agree on a whopping £700,000-per-week contract for next season.

Mainoo still seemingly part of Man Utd future

Meanwhile, Mainoo has also been heavily linked with an Old Trafford exit after seeing his role at United diminish since Amorim took charge back in November.

The Stockport-born star has previously rejected a contract proposal this season over fears that he will not be a regular at United under Amorim.

And although new kit photo shoots are not always a sign of whether players are actually staying or going, the club will have picked those names for a specific reason.

Indeed, asking a player to model new kit when they could be gone in a matter of weeks does not appear to make an awful lot of sense from an advertising and marketing perspective.

United are due to face the Hong Kong national team on Friday in a two-match trip to Asia, with the tour expected to fetch in the region of £7.8m for Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s side.

