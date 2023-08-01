Man Utd told new signing will be ‘superstar’ who can follow in Ballon d’Or winner’s footsteps, with praise delighting Ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be excited after hearing what a pundit had to say about one of his new arrivals, with a big ‘superstar’ claim made.

Man Utd have improved their midfield ranks by signing Mason Mount from Chelsea in a £60million deal. They have also replaced goalkeeper David de Gea by landing Andre Onana from Inter for £47m.

After those two transfers were announced by Man Utd, Ten Hag turned his attention to bringing in a new centre-forward who can link up with Marcus Rashford next term.

The Red Devils have been linked with several big-name strikers in recent months, including Victor Osimhen, Randal Kolo Muani and Dusan Vlahovic. However, Ten Hag does not have the money needed to spend around £100m when signing one of those attackers.

Instead, he decided on Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund as his ideal striker signing. And Man Utd soon agreed personal terms with the Dane, who is known to be a big fan of the club.

Man Utd were hoping to spend around £50m when landing Hojlund. They ended up agreeing a £72m deal for him, which includes an initial payment of £64m and an extra £8m in add-ons.

While Man Utd are overpaying for Hojlund, this £72m sum just about fits into Ten Hag’s budget.

As the 20-year-old only has one season in a top five European league under his belt, rival fans are already debating whether he will be a flop at Old Trafford.

Rasmus Hojlund could be ‘next Michael Owen’

However, pundit Stan Collymore has urged Man Utd supporters to stick with Hojlund even if he has a slow start to life in England.

This is because he has the potential to follow in the footsteps of Ballon d’Or winner Michael Owen by becoming something of a baby-faced assassin.

‘He may well be the next Michael Owen or Robbie Fowler, you know, the young, baby-faced, clinical striker that could score goals in the Premier League for fun,’ Collymore wrote in his column for CaughtOffside.

‘But if he does have an underwhelming opening season, Manchester United fans must not panic and get on his back. I don’t think they will, the club’s fanbase are notoriously loyal and patient with their players, and it’s really important they stick to that with Hojlund.

‘Make no mistake, this kid is the real deal. He’s going to be a superstar. I love his instinct inside the box, he’s an old-fashioned striker and that isn’t something we see very much of nowadays so the thought of him in the Premier League excites me.

‘When you look around the European leagues, there aren’t loads of outright, instinctive goalscorers. Football isn’t blessed with them anymore, so back in the day United could afford to take a punt on a young Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because if it didn’t work out, it wouldn’t matter because they had Andy Cole, Teddy Sheringham and Dwight Yorke ready and waiting in the wings. They can’t do that anymore; not many clubs can.

‘So yes, they’ve taken a punt, an expensive one at that, on a young striker who may live up to expectations and may fulfil his potential, but they’ve had very little choice.

‘So my advice to the fans is to sit tight, give the lad plenty of time and watch him develop because he’s a player who could become their main hitman for the next 10 or so years, and if that were to happen, no one will be talking about the £72m fee they’re about to pay Atalanta.’

As Collymore states, Hojlund will need time to adapt to both Man Utd and the English game. This may result in him scoring less than 10 goals during his first campaign at Old Trafford.

But Ten Hag is great at developing young players, so everyone involved with Man Utd should show patience and allow Hojlund to grow. This could then result in him becoming one of the top strikers in the Prem.

