New Man Utd star slammed for incredible rant that could cause dressing room rift and Ten Hag problem

A new Manchester United player has been criticised by a pundit for his shocking behaviour in a recent pre-season game.

Man Utd started their summer transfer business by capturing English midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for an initial £55million. The deal could rise to £60m if certain bonus clauses are met.

Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana has followed Mount to Old Trafford. The Red Devils paid Inter £47m to sign Onana and make him their replacement for David de Gea, who recently left on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract.

And Man Utd are now close to revamping their striker options with the arrival of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. On Saturday, the two clubs agreed a deal which includes an initial £64m payment, plus a further £8m in possible add-ons.

Onana and Mount have been trying to impress their new manager Erik ten Hag in recent pre-season friendlies as they aim to ensure they are starting when the 2023-24 Premier League campaign gets underway.

Onana and Mount both featured as Man Utd lost 3-2 to Borussia Dortmund on Monday. During the game, Onana was seen sprinting towards centre-back Harry Maguire and shouting at him after Man Utd lost the ball, which forced him to make a good save to prevent the German side from scoring.

READ MORE: Man Utd to announce Mason Greenwood fate within fortnight, with decision due for second player too

While some Man Utd supporters will be happy with how the 27-year-old is commanding his box and his defenders, former striker Gabby Agbonlahor was not impressed by his actions.

During an appearance on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor claimed Onana would only act that way towards a player like Maguire.

Andre Onana in the wrong with Maguire rant, says pundit

“First of all, Harry Maguire did nothing wrong,” the pundit said. “He gave the ball to a midfielder, who gave it away, and I feel like he is an easy target.

“I don’t like that from Onana, I feel like he is an easy target.

“‘Are you doing that to [Lisandro] Martinez? I don’t think you are, or even [treating Marcus] Rashord like that?

“Maguire is an easy target, so I did not like the look of that.

“I would understand if it was a big mistake, and cost a goal, or it was Harry Maguire’s fault, fair enough, but I want to see that same energy for every player.”

Agbonlahor continued: “I understand he [Onana] is trying to create high standards, but when you watch games with him, he has given the ball away a lot and made mistakes.

“Imagine Harry Maguire doing that to him. I feel like you need to respect your team-mates.”

There are two ways of looking at Onana’s actions. First of all, he is risking having a major falling out with Maguire, which could cause a big rift in the dressing room. This would also give Ten Hag a big headache when aiming to calm the situation down.

Alternatively, Ten Hag may be happy with how Onana is taking control of defensive situations and calling his defenders out. De Gea was not good enough at this and it allowed those in front of him to get away with too many mistakes. Onana’s pursuit of perfection could therefore help Man Utd to become a real force in future Prem title races.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Man Utd held talks with one player, only to see him opt for a Chelsea move instead.