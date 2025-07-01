New Manchester United signing Diego Leon has sent a very clear message to Ruben Amorim ahead of his arrival at the club this week, stating that he has no intention of being farmed out on loan this summer.

United reached an agreement to sign teenage full-back Leon in the January transfer window but were unable to complete a deal until he turned 18 in April.

The Paraguayan visited United‘s training facility Carrington earlier in the year to complete his initial medical examinations and will officially be confirmed as a new signing this week.

The highly-rated teenager was spotted at an airport on Tuesday ahead of his move to England, with Leon expected to sign an initial five-year contract as part of a transfer fee that could eventually be worth as much as £7million.

Indeed, United are expected to pay his club Cerro Porteno an initial fee in the region of £3.2m, with add-ons that could eventually see it rise to the higher figure.

Diego Leon held a farewell party with friends and family over the weekend and it’s understood that United will formally announce his signing once everything has been officially signed off.

The full-back is expected to be part of the club’s pre-season plans but has already made it clear that he intends to push for first-team football at Old Trafford, in a clear message to Ruben Amorim.

Speaking in an interview before boarding the plan, he said: “Everyone thinks I’ll go out on loan, but I don’t have that mindset. I’m going to kill it in the preseason, and within one or two games, I’ll already be playing with them.

“The feelings are indescribable. You feel so many things. The truth is, I’m very happy, very happy to be there. I think every player dreams of this, and I have the opportunity. Thank God for the opportunity. I think it was a bit quick too, but hey, you have to adapt quickly once you’re there. I’m already a professional. You have to adapt quickly.

“I’ll have to adapt a bit to the climate, the language, and all that. I have a lot of confidence in myself. I’m going to be at the top with them. Now with the faith intact that I can succeed.”

Bullish Leon facing tough task

United are expected to take a close look at their new defensive signing in their early pre-season outings before making a decision on his on whether he travels with the squad to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series.

While a summer loan exit has not been entirely ruled out, club sources have told Manchester World that the teenager will need time to adapt in his new surroundings.

Leon’s situation is similar to that of Sekou Kone when he signed from Malian club Guidars FC a year ago.

Kone made 14 appearances for United across the various age groups during his debut campaign and trained regularly with the first team without ever making a senior appearance at Old Trafford.

With that in mind, Leon’s lofty ambitions may have to be tempered slightly as he looks to make his mark at his new club.

