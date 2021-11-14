Newcastle deal key, as Juve source hints where Man Utd ace Pogba will go

The future of Paul Pogba has been hinted at by a ‘senior Juventus official’, and a Newcastle move in January could be a determining factor in the Frenchman’s future, per a report.

Precisely where Pogba will be playing his football next season has been a constant talking point since the season began. The midfielder is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and reports have differed on whether fresh terms will be penned.

Regardless, if the contract stand-off persists through to January, Pogba will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs. Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid have all been linked.

Now, online outlet Caught Offside have provided an update on the situation.

They cite a ‘senior Juventus official’ who suggested it’ll be incredibly difficult for the Turin club to sign Pogba.

Their issue stems from their inability to afford what Pogba will demand in the wages department. The source also hinted it’ll be PSG or Real Madrid that will win the race – assuming Pogba doesn’t sign a new deal at United first.

“We don’t think it is going to be possible now. Keep an eye on PSG and Real Madrid,” said the official.

It’s expressly stated in the article that Aaron Ramsey’s presence on the books is a major hinderance to their Pogba hopes. Juventus are deemed ‘open’ to moving the Welshman on, but his age and high salary are putting off potential suitors. That could be where Newcastle come in.

Pogba shouldn't be considering Man Utd stay With the state of Man Utd as they are right now, Paul Pogba should not be considering staying past his current contract.

The cash-rich Magpies will be on the lookout for marquee signings in January and Ramsey’s high wages won’t deter the richest club in the world.

Ramsey was recently namechecked in a report that claimed new boss Eddie Howe was seeking to shop at Juventus when the window opens. Ramsey was cited in the report.

If a deal for the midfielder can be made, Juventus would be back in the mix to sign Pogba. If not, it’ll be down to PSG or Real to prise Pogba away from United.

Nani reveals role in Fernandes’ Man Utd transfer

Meanwhile, former Man Utd star Nani has revealed his role in helping the Red Devils to sign a world-class talent.

During a recent interview with The Athletic, Nani explained how he helped to convince Bruno Fernandes on the Manchester club.

“That was funny because a couple of months later when I went to Orlando I saw the news and I texted him because I was seeing Man City and Man United and Tottenham were fighting for him. I said, ‘if you have to go, you choose Man United! It’s the best!’”

Nani had spells at Fenerbahce, Valencia, Lazio and Sporting after leaving Man Utd. He now represents Orlando in MLS.

On whether he still follows the English giants, Nani added: “Always. If I don’t have a game at the same time, of course. It’s special now with Cristiano [Ronaldo] there.

“Obviously, when you see the news and the situation of him at Juventus you could imagine that there was no better place for him to go than to go back. In my head, I knew he could go.

“I knew the news would be true so it wasn’t that much of a surprise to me. It’s always a motivation to see Man United and Old Trafford full of fans. The way the atmosphere is at that stadium is just incredible. It’s good to see and remember some good moments.”

