Top Prem boss keen on joining Man Utd and ‘backs himself’ to get club challenging for big trophies

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is ‘tempted’ to join Manchester United and is confident he can turn fortunes around at Old Trafford, it has been claimed.

According to former Man Utd assistant manager and chief scout Mick Brown, Howe will be firmly considering the opportunity to take the next step in his career by joining the Red Devils, despite the issues which have faced Erik ten Hag’s side in recent months.

“I’ve heard he’d be tempted by the opportunity,” Brown said in an interview with Football Insider.

“No matter the situation the club finds itself in, anybody would be temped by that offer.

“There are major problems which need overhauling, but it’s a great place to be and it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Howe, I believe, would back himself to sort out some of those problems, and that would get the crowd on his side.

“He’s got a very good reputation. I’ve never worked with him personally but I’ve heard nothing but good things about him and his management.”

Eddie Howe among Man Utd candidates

Ten Hag avoided the sack over the recent international break, but he still remains under a lot of pressure. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that if results do not improve before the next international break, in mid-November, then the Dutchman will get the boot.

Although, that will not come cheap, as it has been suggested that Man Utd will have to pay as much as £17million (€20m / $22m) to get rid of Ten Hag.

Howe is a strong contender to replace Ten Hag, as he has been shortlisted alongside the likes of Graham Potter, Edin Terzic and Thomas Frank. Gareth Southgate has ruled himself out of the running by saying he does not expect to manage for another year.

Howe has the backing of Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is eager to appoint one of the best British managers around next. And TEAMtalk revealed last week that the English coach will give any offer from Man Utd firm consideration, even if this angers Newcastle.

Howe has been heavily linked with taking up the England job in recent years but Thomas Tuchel will join the Three Lions on January 1, opening the door for Man Utd to swoop in.

Ratcliffe and co. will believe they have a good chance of landing the former Bournemouth manager as he has reportedly fallen out with Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell over transfers.

Although, Man Utd will likely have to pay a big compensation package to release Howe from his Newcastle contract, which is rumoured to run until June 2027.

Newcastle will fight to keep hold of the 46-year-old, though the signs suggest he could follow sporting director Dan Ashworth in heading to Old Trafford.

Man Utd news: Five stars up for sale, Barcelona link resurfaces

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can reveal five members of the Man Utd squad who are at serious risk of being axed in 2025.

Man Utd chiefs will consider offers for Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, Antony and Altay Bayindir.

Those departures will bring in funds and free up space on the wage bill for Man Utd to land more young, talented players.

They are looking at younger defenders to replace Maguire and Lindelof, while Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is a concrete target to bolster their midfield ranks.

Man Utd also want to bring a goalkeeper up through the youth setup and into the first team, which means Bayindir is no longer needed.

CaughtOffside claim that Man Utd could go big with their main defensive signing of 2025, as they have once again been credited with interest in Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo.

The centre-back previously rejected the likes of Man Utd and Bayern Munich by penning a new contract with Barca in 2022.

But that deal only runs until June 2026, and talks over an extension have stalled. Man Utd have been joined by Chelsea in keeping tabs on the Uruguayan’s situation.