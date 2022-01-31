Newcastle are plotting to hijack Everton’s agreement to sign Dele Alli after a reason was suggested why Man Utd have blocked their Jesse Lingard hopes.

Newcastle had chased the signature of Man Utd forward Jesse Lingard throughout January. A loan deal was mooted, though Man Utd were insistent on securing the best terms possible.

That constituted a loan fee, Lingard’s wages paid in full, and a £12m survival bonus. Newcastle baulked at those demands, though hopes were once again raised after their proposed move for Reims’ Hugo Ekitike fell through.

However, Lingard’s Old Trafford exit now appears to have been blocked once and for all. That’s according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who stated there is now ‘no chance’ the 29-year-old leaves in January.

Lingard was stated to be miffed at the news. His lack of game-time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and later Ralf Rangnick has seen his career at United stall once again.

Reason Lingard is staying revealed

Sky Sports added their take to the story, with their reporter, Keith Downie, saying: “Manchester United have decided to dig their heels in and not allow Jesse Lingard to leave.

“That’s perhaps down to players who have left the club, others who aren’t available to them at the moment – maybe they will need him before now and the end of the season.

“We understand he’s very disappointed by the news. He was keen to move up here to the north east and play here for the remainder of the season.

“It’s left Newcastle, despite some good business, a little bit short in that attacking third without Lingard or Ekitike coming in. It poses the question whether they will look at a last-minute loan, but I would think that is very unlikely at this stage.”

Newcastle United to sign two Premier League defenders Newcastle finally sign defenders with Dan Burn from Brighton and Matt Targett from Aston Villa set to sign

As Downie alluded to, one of the reasons why United have dug their heels in is Mason Greenwood.

The 20-year-old’s well-documented legal troubles have removed him from the equation for the time being.

90min also held that view regarding why Lingard is now being made to stay. They wrote: ‘[Greenwood’s] unexpected absence has resulted in the need for Lingard to remain at the club.’

With Newcastle again left empty-handed, the Athletic state they have lodged a last-ditch attempt to hijack Everton’s swoop for Spurs’ Dele Alli.

Desperate Newcastle plot Dele Alli hijack

The Athletic writes Newcastle have made a ‘dramatic late attempt’ to snatch Alli from Everton’s grasp.

Alli had agreed a permanent move to Goodison Park earlier in the day, and had seen a medical pencilled in. At the time of publication, that medical was reported by Fabrizio Romano to be underway.

The projected move would see him initially move for free, though per the BBC, Everton could be on the hook for as much as £40m in performance-related bonuses and appearance targets.

However, Newcastle are plotting a late loan swoop to test the waters.

To have any real chance of succeeding, they will likely have to sweeten the deal to a huge degree financially.

Though given the late nature of their approach, the Athletic express their doubts as to whether they will successfully disrupt one of new Everton boss Frank Lampard’s first moves.