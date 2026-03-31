Newcastle in dreamland after Man Utd sour on Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson choice made

There’s one lingering ‘concern’ and a few other minor ones that are preventing Manchester United from pushing the button on signing Newcastle ace, Sandro Tonali, while a trusted report has revealed what’s really happening with Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson.

The upcoming summer transfer window will be defined by monstrous midfield moves. Rodri, Enzo Fernandez, Sandro Tonali, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson. to name just seven from within the Premier League, could all move for big fees.

The action will be especially hot at Old Trafford, with Man Utd moving on from Casemiro and potentially Manuel Ugarte too.

As such, one and more probably two new midfielders will arrive. According to The Athletic, it’s even possible Man Utd sign THREE new men in the middle.

The update from The Athletic centred on Newcastle and Italy Ace, Sandro Tonali, who is widely known to be on Man Utd’s radar.

In fact, reporter Matteo Morreto – who works closely with Fabrizio Romano – recently declared Tonali is Man Utd’s No 1 target.

There’s been talk of a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ that would pave the way for Tonali to leave Newcastle in the summer if they fail to qualify for Europe.

But per the new report, such claims are false, and no ‘gentleman’s agreement’ of any kind exists. Instead, the rumours simply stem from a ‘relationship of mutual respect and appreciation between the club and the player.’

Naturally, Newcastle don’t want to sell Tonali, even if their rumoured £100m asking price is met.

And according to The Athletic, Newcastle might not have to fear a transfer raid from Man Utd, as had been talked up in the media of late.

They stated Tonali is just one of many midfielders on Man Utd’s shortlist, and claims he’s the top choice are wide of the mark. Instead, that honour falls to Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson.

What’s more, it was stated the Red Devils secretly harbour a ‘concern’ over Tonali’s past gambling ban.

There are other factors in play that make Man Utd hesitant to push ahead too, such as Tonali (26) being significantly older than other Man Utd targets like Anderson (23), Baleba and Wharton (both 22).

Furthermore, as a more established older player who is also the main man in Italy’s midfield, Tonali’s wage demands would outstrip those of other targets.

That tallies with what our reporter, Fraser Fletcher, was told earlier on Tuesday. Sources have explained that the likes of Crystal Palace’s Wharton are seen as more ‘financially viable’ moves for Man Utd and represent a ‘better deal’.

As such, the signs suggest Man Utd will put their eggs in other baskets and only if coming up short, will they then turn back to Tonali.

From a Newcastle standpoint, Manchester City and Arsenal must also be repelled with regards to keeping Tonali. Our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news over the past week of City lining up both Anderson AND Tonali.

Rodri is advancing towards a return to Spain with Real Madrid and Bernardo Silva is leaving when his contract expires in the summer.

Like Man Utd, Man City are in the market for multiple high calibre midfielders, and Newcastle must prepare themselves for a summer in which Tonali, among others, will be in the headlines throughout.

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Latest Man Utd news – HERE WE GO / Four to leave

In other news, Manchester United have sealed a ‘verbal agreement’ with a veteran star and the terms involved contain a club-friendly option, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Elsewhere, Man Utd are planning wholesale changes at Old Trafford this summer, with a quartet of stars already signposted as being able to move on, and with INEOS prepared to pump some £200m-plus into new signings, a reliable journalist has explained.