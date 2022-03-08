Newcastle double deal takes shape, but Man Utd could torpedo phase two with talks underway

Newcastle have plans afoot over a double summer deal, though Man Utd could scupper one move for a soon-to-be free agent, per reports.

The Magpies are expected to splash the cash to even greater effect this summer once their Premier League safety is secured. The club forked out around £90m in January, though that could be the tip of the iceberg in a matter of months.

But according to the Northern Echo, Newcastle are hoping for a rather more serene passage through the next window. That comes after the club were left ‘scrambling’ around and in races against the clock in January.

To help make the summer window a smoother affair, the club are already making strides towards two upcoming deals.

Firstly, loanee Matt Targett has already been deemed worthy of a permanent transfer by Eddie Howe. The left-back has hit the ground running on Tyneside and the presence of a reported £15m option to buy makes things simpler.

Lucas Digne has already replaced Targett at Villa Park which makes a deal even more realistic.

Man Utd, Newcastle battling for Kamara

The second deal cited in the piece regards Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara. However, in his regard, the issue is more complex.

The 22-year-old all-action midfielder will be a free agent in the summer. Kamara is attracting widespread interest from an assortment of Premier League sides including Newcastle, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Man Utd.

In fact, the Northern Echo report all four clubs have already engaged in ‘preliminary talks’ with the player’s agents.

But, the four-way race is already shaping up to be a two-team affair given further details in the report and from another publication.

The Northern Echo add defensive midfielder Kamara is reportedly seeking a weekly wage of £150,000 to sign on. That will likely rule West Ham out of the running, along with Palace. What’s more, in a separate report, Sport Witness state Kamara is ‘not at all’ interested in joining the Eagles.

That will leave Man Utd and Newcastle in the mix from England’s interested clubs and both will be hoping their initial contact with the player’s camp can give them an edge.

Newcastle eyeing marquee Rashford raid

Meanwhile, Newcastle are reportedly gearing themselves up for a possible bid for Marcus Rashford, amid claims they will launch a huge approach to sign him should Man Utd sever ties this summer.

The United forward has been a shadow of his former self this season having failed to find his best form.

To add to his misery, Rashford was expected to start Sunday’s Manchester derby in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani. However, Ralf Rangnick instead opted to play Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba as false nines – a tactic which evidentally backfired.

As such, reports on Monday suggested he Rashford is seeking talks with United chiefs to determine his future. They indicate he is becoming ‘increasingly frustrated’ under Ralf Rangnick.

As a result, 90min suggest Newcastle, West Ham and Arsenal are keeping tabs on his situation. There is also interest from Spain in the form of Atletico Madrid. And Tuesday’s Paper Talk also suggests there is interest from PSG. However, of the quintet, it is Newcastle whose interest could spark the most column inches.

Eddie Howe’s side are preparing for a huge summer of spending. Work on the summer market – including the capture of a marquee signing – will begin once Premier League safety is assured. A move to bring Rashford to St James’ Park would certainly capture the imagination.

