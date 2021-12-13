Newcastle have emerged as the favourite to land wantaway Manchester United star Anthony Martial after serious doubts emerged from fellow suitor Barcelona, per a report.

Martial, 26, appears destined to leave Old Trafford this winter. The Frenchman has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and has started just four games in all competitions during a season of struggle so far. Martial has also yet to feature under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, after picking up a knee injury in training before last weekend’s win over Crystal Palace.

Martial’s agent, Philippe Lamboley, recently confirmed his agent is seeking a new challenge.

He told Sky Sports News: “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January. He just needs to play, he doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”

Still in what should be his prime, a queue of potential suitors quickly formed. The Mirror revealed Arsenal, Newcastle, Barcelona and PSG were all in the frame.

However, the latest from Spanish outlet El Nacional has insisted Newcastle are the favourites after Barcelona boss Xavi expressed concerns over Martial.

Martial, Xavi doubts open door to Newcastle

The report states Martial was ready to ‘reject the rest of the interested parties’ to join Barcelona. However, he now harbours doubts as to whether he would be more than a bit-part player in Spain.

His doubt stems from Xavi reportedly having second thoughts about the move. Xavi ‘values’ the quality Martial possesses, but is unsure whether the investment would be worthwhile as a whole. Additionally, his positional inflexibility being capable of only playing out wide is a concern.

Man United to lose forward to Barcelona this January Manchester United and Barcelona are looking to do a deal for forward Edison Cavani as Barca look to rebuild

Martial cost United an initial £36m in 2015, potentially rising to north of £57m. The article states he could now be available for half of that amount – or less. Even so, Xavi is unsure whether Martial is worth hoovering up a significant portion of Barca’s meagre budget.

As such, the path is clear for Newcastle to swoop. The cash-rich Magpies are described as being prepared to ‘pay for everything United ask’ for Martial.

That would be music to the ears of Rangnick who could reinvest the funds in a player more suited to his system.

Furthermore, Martial would be an almost guaranteed starter at St. James’ park, thus giving him a perfect opportunity to get his career back on track.

Rangnick wants release clause paid for Chelsea, Liverpool target

Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick wants Manchester United to pay the release clause of Barcelona prospect Gavi.

That’s according to Tódófíchíájés, who claim the midfielder was one of the transfer options Rangnick presented to the club when first getting involved.

Still only 17, he has a big future ahead of him. It remains to be seen where he will be spending it, as he has already attracted transfer interest from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

Barca only have him under contract until 2023 and are trying to extend his deal, which also contains a €50m release clause. The Spanish report claims Man Utd would be capable of meeting this asking price and Rangnick intends for them to do so.

He supposedly has instructed United chiefs that Gavi could “cement the future of the club”. Even though a deal would be “complicated”, the report claims it is not impossible.

Barca’s financial situation means they are struggling to appease Gavi’s agent at present. The option for to cash in may be too good to turn down, even if they come to regret it.

United are hoping they can take advantage and offer him a contract that would be “unattainable” for his current club. But they will have to wait until the summer to find out what the decision will be.

READ MORE: Rangnick urged to step aside with Man Utd tipped to make new boss appointment