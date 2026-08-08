Newcastle respond to Man Utd ‘enquiry’ about signing Lewis Hall

Newcastle United have told Manchester United that they will not sell Lewis Hall in the summer transfer window, according to two journalists, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, identify an alternative target.

On August 4, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Newcastle have no plans to sell Hall.

Sources have told us that Hall himself is willing to leave Newcastle and join Man Utd this summer.

Bailey reported: “The Magpies view Hall as one of the cornerstones of Matthias Jaissle’s new project and have no intention of entertaining offers during the current transfer window.

“Reports across the media have spoken of a £60m valuation, but TEAMtalk understands Newcastle are refusing to even discuss a valuation for the defender, such is their determination to retain Hall and send Man Utd packing.

“Privately, sources believe it would take a fee in excess of £62million – eclipsing the Premier League record for a left-back, set when Chelsea paid Brighton £62m for Marc Cucurella in 2022 – before the club would even begin to consider changing their stance.”

It has now emerged that Man Utd have lodged an enquiry with Newcastle for the left-back and have been rebuffed in their approach.

Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie posted on X at 3:05pm on August 7: “Newcastle have informed Manchester United that full-back Lewis Hall is not for sale this summer, after an initial enquiry was rejected.

“#MUFC are looking to strengthen at left back this summer and Hall is a player they like.

#NUFC turned down their enquiry for the defender nearly two weeks ago. The 21-year-old will be staying on Tyneside.

“Newcastle are in the market to sign another full-back themselves, so cannot lose one.”

Sky Sports journalist Danyal Khan added on X at 3:04pm on August 7: “Newcastle United have told Manchester United full-back Lewis Hall is not for sale this summer after an initial enquiry was rejected.

“Newcastle turned down their enquiry few weeks ago and are in the market to add another full-back themselves.

“#mufc still considering whether to sign a left back this summer – an additional midfielder is still a possibility at this stage.”

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Man Utd have Antonee Robinson on their radar

It seems that Man Utd will have to move on from Hall, but the club’s co-owners, INEOS, have already identified an alternative – Antonee Robinson of Fulham.

talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook said: “Keep an eye on Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, the USA international.

“Their experienced Premier League campaigner would probably come a lot cheaper than Lewis Hall.

“He’s someone I’m told is on Manchester United’s radar as well.”

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