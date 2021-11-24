One Man Utd star is still keen to leave Old Trafford despite the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to reports.

The Norwegian lost his job on Sunday following the dreadful 4-1 defeat to Claudio Ranieri’s Watford. Former midfielder Michael Carrick is caretaker boss and took charge of his first game on Tuesday evening.

The Red Devils beat Spanish outfit Villarreal 2-0 away from home, thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho. The result saw them go three points clear at the top of Group F and secure their place in the last 16.

During Solskjaer’s time in charge, a number of players suffered from a lack of opportunities. Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek has been given few starts in the Premier League or in Europe.

He is joined by the likes of Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly in struggling for game time recently.

Even £73m signing Sancho had to spend plenty of time on the bench in Solskjaer’s last few weeks in charge. The Englishman’s first goal in a Man Utd shirt could now kickstart his time at the club.

The Daily Mail provide a big new update on the futures of Man Utd’s outcasts. They write that players such as van de Beek, Martial and Bailly will now be given ‘clean slates’ to impress.

Their fortunes could be improved once the new manager comes in, which is looking increasingly likely to be Mauricio Pochettino.

However, Lingard is not on the same wavelength. The attacking midfielder is reportedly still intending to leave in 2022.

He does not want to pen a new deal in Manchester. With his contract expiring in June, it may force United into a January sale.

Lingard feels ‘betrayed’ by both Solskjaer and the club itself. He was promised game time when returning from a loan spell at West Ham in the summer, but that has not happened.

The update is good news for Newcastle and West Ham. Both clubs are eyeing Lingard and could now swoop in with bids.

Newcastle have £50m to spend this winter thanks to their Saudi Arabia-backed takeover. The Hammers, meanwhile, are buoyed by the recent investment from Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky.

Hargreaves weighs in on Man Utd-Sancho debate

Meanwhile, BT Sport pundit Owen Hargreaves thinks United should utilise Sancho in a particular way.

The right winger was one of Dortmund’s star players during a four-year spell in Germany. Indeed, he notched 50 goals and 64 assists in all competitions for BVB.

Despite his tough start with the club, there is still hope Sancho can replicate that form at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’.

“They need a partnership between him and [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka whether on the inside or out,” Hargreaves said.

“The link-up he had at Dortmund with [Achraf] Hakimi and [Erling] Haaland in a triangle was unplayable.

“Now he needs the partners to play behind him and the one who’s going to play one-twos.”

