Newcastle will bid for a Manchester United star whose chances of leaving in January were rated at 100 percent, though they are likely to face stiff competition in their pursuit, claims a report.

The cash-rich Magpies are expected to spend their way out of trouble in January. They currently sit in 19th position in the league, already five points adrift of safety. Nonetheless, their Saudi-led takeover has given them an unmatched warchest. And one name being heavily linked to Newcastle with increased regularity is Dean Henderson.

The Manchester United goalkeeper, 24, has taken a back seat this year through no fault of his own.

Henderson was given an extended run between the sticks last year as his selection battle with David de Gea ramped up. However, his recovery after contracting Covid-19 over the summer was slower than expected.

That led to De Gea taking the gloves to start the season and a series of inspired displays have seen the Spaniard cement his No 1 spot.

An 18-month loan exit was touted by the Sun in a move that would solve three issues.

It would settle the debate on who United’s No 1 stopper should be, allow Henderson to develop through regular gametime, and boost his chances of breaking back into the England squad ahead of Qatar 2022.

However, 90min then reported Henderson would prefer a permanent exit. The Red Devils predictably prefer a the loan route. That option will allow them to safeguard their future by retaining Henderson on the books.

Regardless, Football Insider claimed the chances of Henderson leaving in one form or another in January are 100 percent.

Man Utd may be right to stick with Solskjaer Man Utd may well be right in sticking with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Now, Eurosport have provided a short update on the situation. They throw their weight behind the loan option after stating ‘intermediary agents’ have started circulating news that United and Solskjaer are ‘willing’ to sanction a loan exit.

Newcastle are the sole club stated with firm interest thus far. It’s noted they ‘will make an enquiry’, though they will not be alone in the race for long.

Other clubs are ‘expected’ to challenge them in a hotly-contested battle that will likely ensure United are able to get the deal they want.

Mooted Man Utd transfer labelled ‘reckless’

Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking to cash in on Anthony Martial in January in a move which one report has described as ‘reckless’.

According to Calciomercato, they will try to sell Anthony Martial for €45-50m. That figure will still be a loss on the approximate £54m the Red Devils have spent on the forward.

However, his contract will have only two years left on it come the end of the season. This means his potential price will keep dropping.

The report claims the asking price is a ‘reckless figure’. That resolution is reached because of the lack of impact the 25-year-old has had at Old Trafford in recent times.

And as a result, interested party Juventus could take a different approach. It is proposed they might counter-offer with an 18-month loan deal and option to buy.

It’s said the Italian side would have the choice to make the transfer permanent for €30m in 2023. They would also contribute toward the Frenchman’s wages. However, United would likely want any loan deal to include an obligation to buy instead.

READ MORE: Paper Talk: Lampard has Solskjaer Man Utd sack theory which he hopes can spring Prem return