Ruben Amorim insists that Rasmus Hojlund remains an option for Manchester United amid the uncertainty surrounding his future, and has shared his thoughts on Benjamin Sesko ahead of their Premier League opener.

The Red Devils face Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, a game in which we could see new additions Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo all feature.

What hasn’t been certain for much of the summer, though, is whether Hojlund will remain a United player, following a 2024/25 campaign in which he struggled for form.

AC Milan have a genuine interest in the 22-year-old, as TEAMtalk has consistently reported, but Amorim has hinted that he could feature against the Gunners this weekend.

“He is one more option. We will see. We are focused on this game and Rasmus is still our player,” Amorim said in a press conference on Friday afternoon.

However, the head coach is also open about the fact that United’s new trio are excellent options to have. “First of all, we have more than three [Cunha, Mbeumo, Sesko], so they are fighting for their places, but I’m really happy,” Amorim added.

“I think he [Sesko] has great potential. In everything he does, he can play different types of football, he will feel the Premier League is very aggressive, he is going to learn and he has great potential.”

Rasmus Hojlund has been urged to leave Man Utd

While Amorim hasn’t ruled out Hojlund featuring against Arsenal, there is no doubt that the Danish striker’s future hangs in the balance.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Dean Jones reported this morning (August 15) that the forward is being forced out of the club, as they look to offload unwanted players before the window closes.

Hojlund has so far remained firm on his stance that he wants to fight for his place at Old Trafford, but our understanding is that United and the agents around him have been trying to convince him that he needs to take on a new challenge.

Hojlund has been made aware of the strong interest from AC Milan, whose representatives held a meeting with the player on Wednesday.

Inter Milan are also keeping tabs on the situation, while Bundesliga club RB Leipzig hold interest, too.

Hojlund is yet to make a final decision on his future and it will be interesting to see whether he features against Arsenal on Sunday.

United’s £74million signing Sesko, however, could start the match up front and after notching 21 goals for Leipzig last season, the 22-year-old will want to get off to a flying start.

