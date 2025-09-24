Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has become one of the most sought-after coaches in European football, with TEAMtalk sources confirming that three Premier League heavyweights are closely monitoring his progress, with Manchester United among them.

The 43-year-old Spaniard’s stock has soared following his remarkable transformation of Bournemouth, guiding the Cherries to a mid-table finish in the 2024/25 Premier League season with an attacking, high-pressing style that has earned widespread acclaim.

His tactical acumen and ability to maximize limited resources have positioned him as a prime candidate for some of the biggest jobs in the game.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Man Utd have identified Iraola as their TOP choice to replace Ruben Amorim should the Portuguese manager’s project at Old Trafford falter.

United’s hierarchy view Iraola as an elite coach capable of navigating the intense pressure of managing a global giant. His ability to implement a cohesive system at Bournemouth, coupled with his success in developing young talents, has convinced United bosses of his readiness for a step up.

Manchester City are also tracking Iraola as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola, whose departure is speculated to be on the horizon in the coming seasons.

Sources indicate City see the Spaniard’s progressive, possession-based philosophy as a natural fit for their post-Guardiola era, with his adaptability and man-management skills drawing comparisons to the Catalan legend, but the Manchester sides are not alone in their interest…

Chelsea also big admirers of Andoni Iraola

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that at Chelsea, Iraola is on the radar as a contingency plan should Enzo Maresca’s tenure unravel.

While Maresca faces no immediate threat, Iraola’s proven Premier League credentials make him a standout candidate if results sour at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur previously pursued Iraola, but he opted to remain loyal to Bournemouth, leading Spurs to appoint Thomas Frank instead.

Iraola’s rise from Rayo Vallecano’s La Liga success to Bournemouth’s Premier League stability underscores his versatility.

With his contract running until 2026, the Cherries want to extend his deal but he may have options in the summer.

As the managerial merry-go-round looms, Iraola’s name is firmly at the forefront, signalling his ascent as one of football’s brightest coaching minds.

