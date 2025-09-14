Manchester United are reportedly plotting a January move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, and a report has revealed the potential cost of sealing a deal, while two other options are also under consideration.

Ruben Amorim has made strengthening in the middle of the park a priority, and a number of eye-catching names are under consideration.

Anderson, 22, has established himself as one of Forest’s most important players since his £35million move from Newcastle United last summer.

His fine performances earned him a spot in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for their recent World Cup qualifiers – playing 90 minutes against Andorra and Serbia. Now, Man Utd want to lure him to Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones revealed on September 10 that Anderson figures highly on the Red Devils’ shortlist, with Amorim keen to bring in TWO new midfielders.

Football Insider have now backed up our reporting on Man Utd’s interest in Anderson – but it will take a hefty sum to sign the midfielder in January.

The report claims that Ange Postecolgou’s side believe Anderson ‘will soon be worth north of £70million.’ They also add that Anderson is ‘happy’ at the City Ground and Postecoglou wants to keep him – so a deal is extremely difficult for Man Utd, who have two other targets on their radar…

Man Utd considering THREE exciting midfielders

As mentioned, TEAMtalk insider Jones reported earlier this week that Man Utd want to sign two new midfielders. The plan is to sign one in January, and other next summer.

Anderson is one of the options under consideration, though as we stated a lot depends on how much the England star features under new Forest boss Postecoglou.

Anderson played the full 90 minutes of Forest’s 3-0 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday – so there is no indication so far that he will fall down the pecking order.

However, we understand that the ‘dream’ target for United is still Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, despite the midfielder starting the season poorly.

There is an acceptance behind the scenes at Old Trafford that they may need to wait until next summer to sign the 21-year-old, who will also command a hefty fee.

Brighton had demanded £100million for Baleba over the summer, when Man Utd failed with an approach.

Also on the shortlist is Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton. TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on September 9 that Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle are all keen to sign the 21-year-old.

Palace are likely to demand upwards of £60million for Wharton – so all three of Amorim’s midfield targets would be very expensive signings.

Latest Man Utd news

