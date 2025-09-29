Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is teetering on the edge, with TEAMtalk sources dropping a damning assessment on the Portuguese’s future and with the board now very much looking at potential replacements.

In the corridors of power at Old Trafford, whispers of uncertainty are growing louder, with the Portuguese tactician seemingly buckling under mounting pressure.

Following United’s 3-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday, which leaves them 14th in the Premier League table, the board’s anxiety is palpable, fearing a prolonged slump that could derail their season ambitions.

Amorim, who arrived with high expectations after his success at Sporting CP, has steadfastly refused to deviate from his preferred 3-4-3 system.

Insiders acknowledge that the squad lacks the personnel to execute it effectively – defensive frailties and midfield imbalances have been glaring. Yet, this hasn’t quelled rising frustrations.

A source at United exclusively told TEAMtalk: “He [Amorim] looks knackered, he knows it’s not working.”

Players are said to be grappling with the demands, leading to disjointed performances on the pitch. More alarmingly, there’s growing discontent over Amorim’s in-game decisions, with murmurs suggesting tactical inflexibility is exacerbating the issues rather than resolving them…

Man Utd have three Amorim replacements in mind

United would have to pay out a £12 million fee to fire Amorim, and that is something the board are not too keen to do, but they are continuing to drop points and lose games that they should be winning.

TEAMtalk correspondent Dean Jones revealed on September 15 that Amorim’s public displays of negativity in interviews have caused unease behind the scenes, too.

Furthermore, sources have confirmed Amorim will not quit, he will see it out until the end and take his pay out if he is asked to leave.

The United hierarchy, led by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, isn’t waiting idly. Contingency plans are underway, with the club scouting potential replacements should they pull the trigger on Amorim’s tenure.

Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola has caught their eye, as TEAMtalk revealed on September 24. He is praised for his progressive style and ability to punch above weight with limited resources.

Iraola’s success in stabilizing the Cherries in the Premier League makes him an intriguing option for a United side craving consistency.

However, it’s Gareth Southgate who holds particular appeal for Ratcliffe. The former England boss is admired for his transformative impact on the Three Lions, where he overhauled a toxic culture into one of unity and resilience.

Sources indicate that Southgate’s man-management skills and emphasis on positivity are seen as the antidote to United’s current malaise, echoing the cultural reset Ratcliffe envisions.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is another candidate to keep an eye on. Sources close to Palace state that they are aware that the German coach is being eyed by top clubs, with United among his admirers.

As the international break looms, United’s next fixtures could be make-or-break. With fan patience wearing thin and the board’s gaze fixed on alternatives, Amorim’s borrowed time might soon expire. The Red Devils’ storied legacy demands swift action – will it be evolution or revolution at Old Trafford?

Latest Man Utd news: Gallagher wanted / Vlahovic update

Meanwhile, United are seriously considering a January move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is viewed internally as an ‘ideal’ successor to Casemiro, per reports.

Atletico are said to be willing to sell the England international if a £50m bid arrives this winter.

Brighton star Carlos Baleba remains the dream midfield target for United, but his £110m price tag has put the Red Devils off.

In other news, United have decided against a January move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who has been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

This gives Newcastle a golden opportunity to sign the Serbian international, with Eddie Howe keen to add a third new forward to his squad after Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa.

