Manchester United are at risk of missing out on Carlos Baleba, with TEAMtalk sources revealing that Liverpool could rival the Red Devils for his signature – but he won’t come cheap.

Ruben Amorim has made strengthening in midfield a top priority, and Baleba, whom Man Utd made a failed approach for this summer, remains high on his shortlist.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones exclusively revealed on September 10 that Man Utd’s ambitious plan is to sign two new midfielders, one in January and one at the end of the season.

Brighton are extremely reluctant to let Baleba leave in January, despite him struggling for form in the early stages of this term. Still, he remains the ‘dream’ target for Amorim and his recruitment team.

However, Jones has now informed TEAMtalk that there are some whispers inside the game that Liverpool are going to watch Baleba closely across this season in case they decide to add to their midfield at the end of the season.

“Manchester United were the first club to make a move for Baleba in the summer and they still see him as a key target for their long-term rebuild under Amorim. There was intent behind that approach, wanting to show the player and club how serious they are,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk, in a new update.

“But the concern is that Liverpool’s admiration could turn into something more concrete.

“They’ve already shown this year they’re not afraid to splash out big money on the right player, and if they decided to push for Baleba, United would suddenly find themselves in an unwanted situation. No one wants to go head-to-head with Liverpool – on or off the pitch.”

READ MORE 🔴⚫ Man Utd loan watch: How every player is faring in 2025/26 away from Old Trafford

Brighton will demand a huge fee for Man Utd, Liverpool target

Baleba, 21, was one of Brighton’s standout performers last season. Playing in defensive midfield, the Cameroonian international notched three goals in 34 Premier League appearances.

We understand that Amorim views Baleba as a good fit for his 3-4-3 system at Man Utd.

However, following the speculation over the summer, the youngster seems to have struggled this term. Amid his poor form, Fabian Hurzeler decided to drop Baleba from his starting XI in Brighton’s last game against Bournemouth.

This hasn’t deterred Man Utd or Liverpool, who view Baleba as a player with the quality to contribute now, and develop into a world-class star in the future.

Brighton remain firm in their position that Baleba is NOT for sale, and it would take a huge bid to change their minds.

Baleba is contracted until 2028 and Brighton have the option to extend his deal by a further year, which puts them in a very strong negotiating position.

It could therefore take a bid north of £100m to make the Seagulls even consider letting Baleba goal, with the south coast club using their £115m sale of Moises Caicedo to Chelsea in 2023 as a reference point.

DON’T MISS 🔎 Transfer Debrief: Man Utd star wanted by Guardiola; Liverpool plot Napoli raid; Leeds United crown jewel in-demand

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫ Inside INEOS’ winter window plans after surprise decision on Amorim’s future at Man Utd – sources

🔴⚫ The fresh Rashford and Barcelona development that is PERFECT news for Man Utd

🔴⚫ Club will ‘spare no expense’ when signing Man Utd star in 2026 – exit is RIGHT call for all

POLL: Who has been Man Utd’s best signing from a Premier League side in the past 10 years?